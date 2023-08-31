4 most in-form Premier League players (August 2023)

The first month of the new 2023-24 Premier League season has come to an end. The league's administration would now be gearing up to publish the list of players that are in contention for the player of the month award.

The top four spots are presently being occupied by Manchester City, West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool respectively. In an identical sequence, Burnley, Luton Town and Everton are the three teams that are in the relegation zone.

Many could argue that the season is still in its nascent stage and most players are yet to regain their full fitness and form. However, some players in the league have started the campaign on a luminous note and their headline-grabbing performances have unsurprisingly caught the attention of the footballing fraternity.

This article will scrutinize and rate four of the most in-form Premier League players in the month of August 2023

#4 Solly March

Brighton & Hove Albion v Luton Town - Premier League

Solly March has been firing on all cylinders in the last few weeks. The Englishman has netted three goals in three league games thus far, despite the fact that he's not a number nine who's expected to do most of the goalscoring.

His exploits give him an edge over several strikers such as Alexander Isak and Michail Antonio that have been satisfactory. He's one of the players that could be nominated as the player of the month in the league.

#3 James Maddison

AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Some Tottenham Hotspur supporters and analysts would have expected that it would take some time for James Maddison to adapt in his new club. But it can be concluded that he has certainly proved his doubters wrong started off his Spurs career with a bang.

Maddison has been the ingenious element in Tottenham's midfield and his intelligence and vision has enriched Spurs' output in the final third. He has netted one goal and has registered two assists in three league appearances so far.

The Englishman's sparkling start to the campaign has certainly raised hopes in north London. However, he needs to remain consistent and help Tottenham Hotspur in finishing at least in European places this season.

#2 Erling Haaland

Sheffield United v Manchester City - Premier League

Erling Haaland took England and Europe by storm in his first season with Manchester City. He plundered 52 goals in 53 games and helped the Cityzens win the continental treble.

While it's too early to forecast the number of goals that the Norwegian will score this season, Haaland is already giving us a glimpse of what he's planning to do. He has already netted three goals in three Premier League games so far.

The Norwegian phenom could be heading towards yet another goal-ladden season with City. He is also leading the goalscoring charts in the calendar year of 2023 with 28 goals.

#1 Taiwo Awoniyi

Manchester United v Nottingham Forest - Premier League

Taiwo Awoniyi is presently playing for Nottingham Forest, a team that's not a conventional big-name team in the league. Hence, the fact that he's presently contending with several top-class strikers deserves to be commended, and the Nigerian should be appreciated for his brilliance in attack this season.

He has netted three goals in three league games this season, as he's also among the joint top-scorers in the goalscoring chart of the season so far. If you could recall, his surge of six goals in the last four games of the 2022-23 season was one of the reasons why Nottingham Forest avoided relegation. So, it's safe to say that he's a fundamental player for the Tricky Trees.