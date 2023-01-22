4 most in-form strikers in Europe's top five leagues right now (January 2023)

Strikers are primarily tasked with a responsibility that is generally considered to be the most difficult in football — putting the ball in the back of the net. This is why they are usually the most sought-after, with potent goalscorers among the most highly-valued players in the transfer market.

The ongoing 2022-23 campaign has been fascinating and intense across Europe's top five leagues and several strikers have proven their ability to score goals week-in and week-out.

In this article, we will look at four of the most in-form strikers across Europe's top five leagues currently.

4 most in-form strikers in Europe

#4 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Real Valladolid CF v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander

Despite struggling with fitness in recent months that made him miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the Frenchman is still one of the most clinical finishers in Europe and his prowess in front of goal has been outstanding.

Benzema has netted five goals in his last five games across all competitions for Real Madrid and is the club's top-scorer in the ongoing 2022-23 La Liga campaign.

Given his impressive run of form, he deserves a spot on the list and it will be interesting to see if he remains consistent for the rest of the season.

#3 Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

Robert Lewandowski - Real Betis v FC Barcelona - Super Copa de España 2023

The Polish striker is arguably one of the most consistent strikers in Europe and his attacking intuition has transformed Barcelona's attack.

Lewandowski has netted four goals in his last five appearances across all competitions for Barcelona and is the current La Liga top-scorer with 13 goals in 14 starts.

The 34-year-old has netted at least one goal in every game that he has featured for Barcelona in 2023 and has scored 22 goals in all competitions since joining the Catalans in the summer.

#2 Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

Victor Osimhen - SSC Napoli v Empoli FC - Serie A 2022-23

The Nigerian is arguably one of the most valuable strikers in the world right now and his goals have been pivotal for Napoli so far.

Osimhen has netted four goals in his last five games across all competitions for Napoli and he is the current Serie A top-scorer with 13 goals.

CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️



In the 125-year history of the Italian top-flight, no African player has ever finished the season as the competition's top scorer.
Victor Osimhen can change that this season.

His impressive display this season has definitely put him on the radar of several top European clubs and it will be interesting to see if he can win Serie A’s Golden boot at the end of the season.

#1 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League 2022-23

The Norwegian's presence has transformed Manchester City's attack this season.

Haaland has netted four goals in his last five appearances across all competitions for the Cityzens. The 22-year-old has broken a number of goal-scoring records in the Premier League, having already netted 25 times in his debut season.

The former Borussia Dortmund marksman recently broke Ruud van Nistelrooy's record of fewest games to four Premier League hat-tricks, achieving the feat in 46 fewer appearances.

4 - Erling Haaland has scored his fourth Premier League hat-trick in just his 19th appearance, breaking Ruud van Nistelrooy's record (fourth hat-trick in 65th app).



19 - Erling Haaland

65 - Ruud van Nistelrooy

81 - Luis Suárez

86 - Alan Shearer

89 - Robbie Fowler



Playground. 4 - Erling Haaland has scored his fourth Premier League hat-trick in just his 19th appearance, breaking Ruud van Nistelrooy's record (fourth hat-trick in 65th app). 19 - Erling Haaland65 - Ruud van Nistelrooy81 - Luis Suárez86 - Alan Shearer89 - Robbie Fowler Playground. https://t.co/4rg2aHuP7a

Haaland is most likely to break the Premier League's single-season goal-scoring record — currently held by Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (32) — and his contributions will be pivotal in Manchester City's pursuit of a maiden Champions League title.

