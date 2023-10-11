4 most in-form teams in Europe's top five leagues so far (2023-24)

For any football team on earth to maintain its form, there's a massive chasm of viscosity and discipline that's required. In the past, it was somewhat easy for the big-name teams to infer their prominence in their respective leagues.

Although, in modern times, we've experienced the springing up of multiple underdog teams that are well-balanced, and they have also proven to be tough to defeat as well. Hence, maintaining consistency has become more difficult.

With that being said, this writing will scan through Europe's top five leagues and rank the four most in-form teams.

#4 Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer 04 Leverkusen v 1. FC Köln - Bundesliga

Anciently dominated by Die Bayern and die Schwarzgelben, the Bundesliga is one of the toughest club football leagues in Europe. As such, for a team such as Bayer Leverkusen to be ranked first in the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign so far is absolutely incredible, as the above is also an apparent inkling that they are momentarily in their best form.

Even if we could associate all the tactical commendations to Xabi Alonso, who's the prevailing manager of the team, there's a need to mention that Bayer Leverkusen has not been defeated in the league this season. Xabi's men have won six games and drawn one out of the seven league games that they've played so far, as they've also registered 19 points in the league.

With worthwhile players such as the in-form Victor Boniface and Jonas Hoffmann in the starting XI, they stand a good chance of contending with Bayern Munich for the league's title this season.

#3 Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Surprisingly, the Lilywhites are presently the most in-form team in the Premier League right now, as they've been rock solid in recent months. All thanks to Ange Postecoglou, as he has transformed the playing system of the first-team players, which has also improved their performances and results.

In the Premier League rankings this season, Spurs are currently ranked first, having won six and drawn two out of the eight games that they've played thus far.

Also, they are yet to taste a defeat in the league as well despite facing the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal. Apparently, they deserve to be praised for their resilience, as they are currently in the driving seat of the title race.

#2 AC Milan

Borussia Dortmund v AC Milan: Group F - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

Much famous for their ancient dominance, AC Milan has been the residence of some of the best players to ever feature in the game. In terms of consistency, despite registering one defeat in the league this season, the Rossoneri are right up there.

AC Milan has won seven and lost only one out of the eight league games that they've played in the league so far.

Accordingly, they are ranked first in the Serie A standings, having registered 21 points despite facing teams such as Lazio and AS Roma. Thus, they should be credited for their radiant start so far.

#1Real Madrid

Real Madrid CF v CA Osasuna - LaLiga EA Sports

As expected, Real Madrid is presently one of the most in-form teams in Europe, having registered 24 points out of a possible 27 in the La Liga so far.

Carlo Ancelotti's squad has also won eight and lost only one out of the nine league games that they've featured in, as they are likewise the current leaders in the La Liga rankings. There’s also an urgent need to praise their defense, as they've conceded the least number of goals in the La Liga this season (6).

All the above are the key metrics to weigh a team's performance, and there's no doubt that Real Madrid merit their spot on the list.