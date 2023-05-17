4 most in-form youngsters in Europe right now (May 2023)

There are several youngsters that have proven to be formidable for their respective teams in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign across Europe's major leagues.

Some of these players have been crucial for their teams in winning key games while others have helped their respective teams in winning trophies as well.

This article will look at four of the most in-form youngsters in Europe right now (in no particular order):

Despite Arsenal's poor run of form in recent weeks, as well as their Premier League title setback, it can be stated that Bukayo Saka has been impressive for the Gunners this season.

Saka has netted 14 goals and registered 11 assists in 48 appearances for Arsenal this season. Similarly, he has registered the second most assists in the Premier League this season (11).

Despite all the setbacks in recent weeks, the Englishman deserves to be credited for his impressive performance this season and if he maintains such a high level of discipline and commitment, he could win several individual trophies in the coming years.

#3 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli)

Udinese Calcio v SSC Napoli - Serie A 2022-23 campaign

While Victor Osimhen is arguably the goal-machine behind Napoli's scudetto triumph this season, another player who has played an integral role in making this possible is Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The forward has netted 14 goals and registered 14 assists in 40 appearances for Napoli this season. He's also the player with the highest number of assists in the Serie A this season (10)

The 2022-23 campaign can be termed as his breakthrough season and it remains to be seen if he would maintain consistency as he's currently on the radar of several European giants.

#2 Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid youngster v Manchester City FC: Semi-Final First Leg - UEFA Champions League

The young Brazilian winger has proven to be a top-class winger this season and his presence has been significant for Real Madrid in attack as well this season.

Vinicius has been a menace and nightmare to several defenders in recent months and his brilliance in attack has seen him score 23 goals and register 21 assists in 52 appearances so far.

If he could lead Real Madrid to another UEFA Champions League triumph, he stands a great chance of emerging as one of the top 10 Ballon d'Or candidates.

#1 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Manchester City v West Ham United - Premier League

When you talk about sensational and talented young strikers currently in Europe, one of the names that comes to mind is Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian has been clinical in front of goal and his numbers speak for themselves. Haaland has netted 52 goals and registered eight assists in 48 appearances for Manchester City this season.

Given his outstanding display this season, if he can help Manchester City in lifting the Premier League and UEFA Champions League title, Haaland has a great chance of winning the prestigious Ballon d'Or award in 2023.

