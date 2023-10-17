4 most in-form youngsters in Europe right now (October 2023)

In Europe and the ever-transforming world of football, talented players are mostly discovered at a relatively young age. If groomed well, they could go on to become the best players in the respective leagues and the footballing globe in its entirety.

We are currently witnessing the diminishing dominance of some well-established players. On the other hand, we are also experiencing the gradual rise of some young and gifted players on the other hand. The footballing world always appears to come up with talented replacements for most players in the globe.

In the current season, there are numerous youngsters who have begun their individual campaigns on a pleasant note. Their presence has also helped their respective teams to secure some crucial points.

Therefore, in this article, we will scrutinize and rank the four most in-form youngsters in Europe right now.

#4 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

When you exempt Bukayo Saka from Arsenal's starting XI, there's always an extremely high probability that the attack will struggle. This is a clear description of the Englishman's importance for his club.

Whenever he's on the right wing, there's an array of things that he could offer such as creativity and scoring threat. His prowess also attracts defenders to him, creating opportunities for other attackers to thrive. Saka's proficiency in retaining the ball and making incisive runs helps the creative midfielders to be more inventive and precise with their passes.

Therefore, it's worthy to laud his attacking contributions this season. The 22-year-old winger has netted five goals and registered five assists in 10 games across competitions.

#3 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

The discussion regarding Erling Haaland's current form is gradually gaining momentum, as the Norwegian hasn't scored in the last three games for Manchester City. Nonetheless, it's fundamental to note that even the best strikers could be out of form at times.

When you analyze the performance of numerous young strikers in Europe, you will notice that Haaland is right up there. Some of his most significant traits include his positioning in between defenders and his finishing in the final third.

While it could be labeled that Haaland is struggling, he has netted eight goals and registered two assists in 12 games for the Citizens across competitions. The 23-year-old striker is currently the Premier League top-scorer with eight goals.

#2 Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen)

One player that is presently making a good name for himself in Europe is Victor Boniface. He has had a bright start to the 2023-24 campaign and has been one of the key drivers behind Bayer Leverkusen's strong run of form. The German side currently lead the Bundesliga table.

The Nigerian has been able to put his outstanding dribbling prowess as well as his scrumptious finishing prowess into good use in multiple competitions. The above has seen him net nine goals and register three assists in 10 games.

Even if he's playing for a team that's not as established as that of several players on the list, the 22-year-old has been able to make a good name for himself.

#1 Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Jude Bellingham is arguably the most in-form youngster presently in the global, given his recent performance.

Since joining Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund for €103 million in the summer, the English attacking sensation has been the game changer in the midfield. His presence has led to a comprehensive mutation of Los Blancos' midfield.

In 10 games as a Real Madrid player, Bellingham has netted 10 goals and registered three elegant assists as well. Without any doubt, the 20-year-old is the most in-form youngster in Europe.