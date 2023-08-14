4 Interesting statistics from Chelsea’s 1-1 Premier League draw against Liverpool

Chelsea and Liverpool started their Premier League campaign with a cracking match that took place at Stamford Bridge. Both sides displayed plenty of quality and their attacking abilities.

Liverpool's Luis Diaz got Jürgen Klopp's men off to a flyer in the 18th minute with a beautiful assist from Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian came close to scoring earlier as his initial effort hit the crossbar.

It looked as though Liverpool would extend the lead by another goal after Salah scored a well-placed shot. His effort was reviewed by VAR and canceled after he was found to be in an offside position. Chelsea responded and pulled one back with a goal from debutant, Axel Disasi assisted by Ben Chilwell in the 37th minute.

Mauricio Pochettino's men looked to have turned the game around after Enzo Fernandez's pass found Ben Chilwell. The Englishman dispatched the ball beautifully into the net but the goal was reviewed by VAR and ruled out for offside as well.

This article will take a look at some interesting statistics from Chelsea and Liverpool’s opening day fixture.

#1 Fixture goal drought finally broken

Chelsea and Liverpool being top teams with strong attackers have previously not scored against each other in their last four games across competitons before the encounter on matchday one.

The last time a goal was scored in any Chelsea vs Liverpool encounter in regular time was as far back as January 2022. Mohammed Salah was the last scorer before Luis Diaz broke the drought between both teams on Sunday.

#2 Seven straight draws

The last seven fixtures between Chelsea and Liverpool have all ended in a draw. It all started in August of 2021 when Liverpool and Chelsea played out a 1-1 draw at Anfield. Six matches later, the results after regular time all ended in draws - 2-2, 0-0 four times, and the recent 1-1 opening draw.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see a clear winner in the next fixture during regular time.

#3 Mohammed Salah's opening day scoring record breaks

In all the previous Premier League opening-day fixtures, the Egyptian has been involved had scored a goal on opening day. He scored a goal in each of the opening fixtures in his first three seasons for Liverpool. On the opening day of his fourth season, he scored a hat-trick against Leeds. He scored a goal and assisted twice on the opening day of his fifth season as well.

Salah's sixth season started with a goal against Fulham and in this season, he delivered an assist. The former Chelsea player could not continue this streak this time around as he was denied by the crossbar and had a goal ruled out by VAR for offside. He had an assist to his name though.

#4 Klopp has never lost on opening day

Since he was appointed the manager at Anfield, Jürgen Klopp has never lost a match on match day one of the Premier League. During his eight-year stint at the club, his team has drawn three opening-day fixtures and has won the remaining five.

Another interesting fact to note from Liverpool's opening-day victories under Klopp is that they have scored four goals in four of those five wins. These include a 3-4 win over Arsenal, a 4-0 drubbing of West Ham United, a 4-1 win over Norwich City and a 4-3 win over Leeds United.