4 interesting things you didn't know about Kylian Mbappe

Rikky Luiz FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 899 // 04 Jul 2018, 08:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Kylian Mbappe scored two goals against Argentina

Kylian Mbappe is setting the World Cup alight with his performances. Against Argentina, Mbappe scored two goals and also won the penalty for Griezmann after an electrifying run. Kylian Mbappe's performance against Argentina is amongst the most dominant World Cup performances in the knockout stages. Kylian Mbappe and Pele are the only two teenagers who have scored two or more goals in a World Cup knockout stage game.

Mbappe scored 26 goals for Monaco in season 2016/17. Monaco lifted the Ligue 1 trophy and also reached the Champions League semi-finals. Last summer, Mbappe became world's most expensive teenager when he came to Paris Saint Germain from AS Monaco for a fee believed to be £166m. He is also the second most expensive player on the planet behind Neymar. In his first season with PSG, he scored 21 goals and also provided 16 assists in all competitions.

Kylian Mbappe will be the next global football superstar. Many football fans believe that Mbappe will win the Ballon d'Or award in the future. Let's take a look at 4 interesting things that you probably didn't know about Mbappe.

#1 Trial at Chelsea

Mbappe at Chelsea

In 2011 Kylian Mbappe had a trial at Chelsea Football Club. The Blues used him in an academy match against Charlton. They also gave him a personalized shirt with 'Kylian' on the back with the number 10.

The 11-years old Mbappe played alongside Tammy Abraham and Jeremie Boga and they won 8-0. According to reports, they could have got the striker for £14,000.

Asked about his trip to Chelsea, Mbappe said:

"It was a wonderful experience. Chelsea was the first great club, the first big club, that I went to visit."

“We won 6-0 or 7-0. I played up front, but I don’t think I scored. It was great – it was my first experience abroad and a chance for me to see what the game was like in England.”

“I also got to meet some of the first-team players – Didier Drogba, Florent Malouda – the French-speaking ones and took some pictures with them."