Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 interesting things you didn't know about Kylian Mbappe

Rikky Luiz
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
899   //    04 Jul 2018, 08:46 IST

France v Argentina: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Kylian Mbappe scored two goals against Argentina

Kylian Mbappe is setting the World Cup alight with his performances. Against Argentina, Mbappe scored two goals and also won the penalty for Griezmann after an electrifying run. Kylian Mbappe's performance against Argentina is amongst the most dominant World Cup performances in the knockout stages. Kylian Mbappe and Pele are the only two teenagers who have scored two or more goals in a World Cup knockout stage game.

Mbappe scored 26 goals for Monaco in season 2016/17. Monaco lifted the Ligue 1 trophy and also reached the Champions League semi-finals. Last summer, Mbappe became world's most expensive teenager when he came to Paris Saint Germain from AS Monaco for a fee believed to be £166m. He is also the second most expensive player on the planet behind Neymar. In his first season with PSG, he scored 21 goals and also provided 16 assists in all competitions.

Kylian Mbappe will be the next global football superstar. Many football fans believe that Mbappe will win the Ballon d'Or award in the future. Let's take a look at 4 interesting things that you probably didn't know about Mbappe.

#1 Trial at Chelsea

Mbappe at Chelsea
Mbappe at Chelsea

In 2011 Kylian Mbappe had a trial at Chelsea Football Club. The Blues used him in an academy match against Charlton. They also gave him a personalized shirt with 'Kylian' on the back with the number 10.

The 11-years old Mbappe played alongside Tammy Abraham and Jeremie Boga and they won 8-0. According to reports, they could have got the striker for £14,000.

Asked about his trip to Chelsea, Mbappe said:

"It was a wonderful experience. Chelsea was the first great club, the first big club, that I went to visit."
“We won 6-0 or 7-0. I played up front, but I don’t think I scored. It was great – it was my first experience abroad and a chance for me to see what the game was like in England.”
“I also got to meet some of the first-team players – Didier Drogba, Florent Malouda – the French-speaking ones and took some pictures with them."

Page 1 of 4 Next
FIFA WC 2018 Paris Saint-Germain Football France Football Kylian Mbappe
4 reasons why Kylian Mbappe could win this year’s Ballon...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 Reasons why France beat Argentina 4-3
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 players whose value has raised...
RELATED STORY
Twitter erupts as France win 4-3 vs Argentina
RELATED STORY
France 4-3 Argentina: 5 Talking Points as Argentina crash...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 best and worst players from the game -...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Twitter erupts as France defeat Argentina...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, France vs Australia: 4 key players that...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, France 1-0 Peru: 3 things that went right...
RELATED STORY
France vs Argentina: Rating the French players
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us