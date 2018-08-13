4 key takeaways from Arsenal's 0-2 loss against Manchester City

Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League

In the final fixture of Premier League's Gameweek 1, two of the big boys in Arsenal and Manchester City competed at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal, for the first time since 1996, started the Premier League season without Arsene Wenger at the helm. Unai Emery took the usual seat of the Frenchman. His season began against record-breaking champions of last season, Manchester City.

Guardiola's side was persistent in attack from the first minute and eventually got the breakthrough they had been looking for, 14 minutes into the game. Raheem Sterling cut in from the left and drove his effort past Cech leaving his side 1-0 up. Bernardo Silva nudged the points further from Arsenal's grip in the 64th minute in an impressive victory for Manchester City.

Starting off the season for both teams, it was a difficult fixture, with both of the teams missing many of there regular players. In this article, we will look at four things we can take away from the game.

#1 Sterling makes the right headlines:

Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League

Being Raheem Sterling can be a draining job. As a favourite scapegoat of the media in recent years, Sterling did not have the best World Cup performance. In the very first game of the Premier League, however, he made their obsession with him look ridiculous as he capped the game with a goal and overall fine performance.

City's number seven forced Cech into a save at his near post in the opening five minutes of the game. He was more clinical nine minutes later when he moved from the left into a central position to get his shot away from the outstretched veteran.

He was a constant menace in his linkup with Mendy and used his feet well. The fans wouldn't bet against him bagging similar numbers like last season.

