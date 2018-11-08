4 legends pick their favourites for the Champions League title this season

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 207 // 08 Nov 2018, 18:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Premier League

We are at the initial stages of the new season of the UEFA Champions League with a good number of high-profile clashes and surprises already played off - Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo made his return to his former club Manchester United, Liverpool's dismal games so far this campaign, Real Madrid's resurrection...

The top clubs in Europe will be looking to lift the biggest, most elite club football title and are set to deliver phenomenal displays in the process.

While Spanish teams have been dominant in the competition's recent history, this season poses a new challenge as the departure and arrival of star players and managers, newly emerged domestic league champions and other factors will surely change the title-race.

The arrival of the new edition of the competition has prompted several players to pick their favourites to win the title.

Here, we take a look at four football superstars who have made their pick:

#1 Wayne Rooney

Former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney has named the team he thinks will take the UCL title home and it is not his former club.

The DC United man has picked Serie A side Juventus as the favourites to win the competition for the first time since 1996 mainly because of their new star recruit and his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speaking to CNN Sport about his UCL favourites, the Englishman said, "I think for any team to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, the excitement in that team will be massive, and I think for the Italian league it's a huge bonus to get him playing in the league."

"He'll do what he's been doing for the last 10 years, he'll bring goals to Juventus, and I fancy Juventus to win the Champions League this year solely for the fact Cristiano has gone there."

1 / 4 NEXT