4 potential destinations for Philippe Coutinho this summer

Coutinho could be on his way out of Barcelona this summer

When Philippe Coutinho completed his record-breaking transfer to Barcelona in January 2018, it was expected that he would be the club's midfield metronome for the next few years.

However, it is safe to say that things have not quite panned out that way for the former Liverpool man as he found himself struggling for form, coming under criticism from fans and pundits while also being the target of boos by the Camp Nou crowd.

The Brazilian international had forced a move from Liverpool and the way The Reds have flourished in his absence only makes his transfer more hurtful.

Reports have emerged that Coutinho is seeking a life away from Catalunya barely 18 months after arriving amidst much fanfare.

Given his status and pedigree, it is understandable that some clubs are prepared to go head-to-head in a bid to secure his services. In this piece, we shall be having a rundown of four clubs that could sign Philippe Coutinho this summer.

#4 Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

This looks a very unlikely option given the stability of the team and Coutinho's acrimonious departure from Anfield.

However, for all of Jurgen Klopp's side's brilliance, they have not really replaced their former number 10 since he departed and currently struggle with a lack of creativity in the middle of the park.

Reports have emerged that the club is interested in bringing Coutinho back to the club, but such speculations have divided opinion sharply, with some legends in favor of his return to Anfield while fans have vehemently expressed their stance against him coming back.

In his final half-season at Liverpool, Coutinho formed a devastating attacking quartet with Firmino, Mane, and Salah and while some might suggest his return would make the team stronger, critics would point to the two Champions League finals as well as their impressive Premier League campaign in 2018/2019 as proof of their improvement since Coutinho's departure.

1 / 4 NEXT