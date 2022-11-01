Premier League giants Liverpool have had a torrid start to their ongoing 2022-23 football campaign and have been off the pace by their standards.

The Reds have struggled to replicate their almost-perfect 2021-22 season which nearly saw them win a historic quadruple.

Liverpool are currently in ninth position in the league after 12 games and are 15 points adrift of table-toppers Arsenal. They are also eight points behind Newcastle United, who are in fourth.

The Reds have lost four and drawn four of their first 12 games.

Despite their inconsistent run of form this season, a few players have still been able to impress on an individual basis.

Without further ado, this article will take a look at the four Reds players with the most goal contributions this season in all competitions.

#4 Luis Diaz (6 G/A)

Diaz has been ruled out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The South American is currently one of the Reds' highest goal contributors for the ongoing season despite being ruled out with a knee injury.

Luis Diaz's direct style of play on the left wing has consistently made him a threat to opposing teams and a focal point in Liverpool's attack.

Prior to his disappointing injury in the Reds' 3-2 loss to Arsenal, Diaz had scored a combined total of four goals and two assists in all competitions.

Three of those goals have come in the Premier League, while one in the UEFA Champions League.

#3 Darwin Nunez (7 G/A)

Nunez has scored six goals this season

The Urugyuan striker was among a couple of high-profile signings during the summer, following his big-money switch from Benfica to Liverpool. The Reds paid a club-record transfer fee in the region of £85 million to secure his services on a six-year deal.

Despite his heavy price tag, Darwin Nunez has somewhat struggled to adapt to life at Anfield this season. However, he remains one of the club's top goal contributors at the moment.

Nunez has so far scored a combined total of six goals and provided one assist for his teammates this season. Three of those goals have come in the Premier League.

#2 Roberto Firmino (12 G/A)

Firmino has scored eight goals this season

The Brazilian forward is currently having a much underrated 2022-23 football campaign judging by his performances with Liverpool this season.

Roberto Firmino is currently one of the Reds' second-highest goal contributor across all competitions with a total of 12.

The 31-year-old striker has scored a total of eight goals while also registering four assists for his teammates. Firmino has scored six goals in the Premier League and two in the UEFA Champions League.

#1 Mohamed Salah (16 G/A)

Salah has the most goal contributions for Liverpool this season

The Egyptian has continued to maintain his status as the main man for goals at Liverpool, judging by his performance.

While many will argue that Mohamed Salah hasn't been at his personal best this season, the winger is still the Reds' top goal provider in all competitions.

He has so far registered a combined total of 11 goals and five assists for Jurgen Klopp's team. Four of his goals this season have come in the Premier League along with three assists.

Salah is also the Reds' current top scorer in the UEFA Champions League this season, with six goals to his credit in the group stage.

Poll : 0 votes