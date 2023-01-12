Liverpool have had quite a challenging 2022-23 football campaign, as the Reds haven't been as dominant as they have been in previous seasons.

Jurgen Klopp's team have had a relatively slow start to the ongoing season. This has seen them suffer a couple of avoidable defeats in the Premier League.

As it stands, the Merseyside team are currently sixth on the log, with 28 points after 17 games. They are, however, still in the UEFA Champions League and the FA Cup.

Despite their not-too-consistent form this season, a couple of players are still able to shoulder the responsibility of the team.

Without further ado, this article will take a look at four Liverpool players who have registered the most goals and assists in all competitions.

#4 Andy Robertson

Robertson has eight assists in all competitions this season

The Scottish international is currently one of Liverpool's most-creative players this season despite being a defender.

Andy Robertson has successfully registered a combined total of eight assists for the Reds in all competitions this season. Such has made him one of the club's top goal contributors so far.

He has registered five of his eight assists in the Premier League. This makes him the defender with the most assists in the league this season.

#3 Roberto Firmino

Firmino has 13 goal contributions this season

The Brazilian forward has been one of Liverpool's key players in recent years due to his impressive contribution to the team.

This campaign hasn't been an exception for Roberto Firmino, as he has once again shouldered some part of the team's responsibility.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Roberto Firmino is leaning towards a Liverpool contract extension. NEW: Roberto Firmino is leaning towards a Liverpool contract extension. #lfc [sky] 🚨 NEW: Roberto Firmino is leaning towards a Liverpool contract extension. #lfc [sky] https://t.co/tzDnD6Tsiz

The 31-year-old forward has so far scored a total of nine goals and registered a further four assists in all competitions.

10 out of his 13 goal contributions have come in the Premier League where he has scored seven goals and provided a further three assists.

#2 Darwin Nunez

Nunez is Liverpool's record signing

Despite much of the criticism thrown at Liverpool's new striker, the Uruguayan seems to be enjoying a productive season for the Reds.

Recall that Klopp's side splashed out a whooping £85 million to secure his services from Benfica in the summer and make him the club's record signing.

As expected, the demand for Nunez to deliver for the team has been quite heavy. However, the 23-year-old striker has been able to register 10 goals and four assists in all competitions.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Darwin Nunez's start has been better than you think Darwin Nunez's start has been better than you think 👀 https://t.co/hcTGbPAHSd

He currently has the second-most goal contributions for the Reds this season, which has been quite impressive. The Uruguayan has netted five times in the Premier League while registering two assists.

Nunez has also been lively in other cup competitions as he has three UEFA Champions League goals and one each in the domestic cups.

#1 Mohamed Salah

Salah against Wolverhampton Wanderers

The Egyptian winger has also had quite an impressive campaign despite inconsistent performances from his Liverpool team.

Although Mohamed Salah had a very slow start to the ongoing 2022-23 football campaign, he has, however, managed to get things going in front of the goal.

The 30-year-old has since scored a combined total of 17 goals and registered a further six assists in all competitions. 11 of his 23 goal contributions this season have come in the Premier League.

Liverpool FC @LFC The goal that saw @MoSalah climb to seventh on our all-time top goalscorers list 🤩 The goal that saw @MoSalah climb to seventh on our all-time top goalscorers list 🤩 https://t.co/SdCieUx4Ph

Salah is also the joint-top goal scorer in the UEFA Champions League for the 2022-23 campaign. He scored an impressive total of seven goals for Liverpool in the group stages.

