4 London clubs that have won the most points in the Premier League since 2017-18

The Premier League has been hugely entertaining over the years due to its immense competition. The traditional 'Big 6' clubs are often challenged by clubs historically below them like West Ham United, Leicester City and many other teams.

However, the Premier League trophy has been shared by Manchester and Merseyside-based clubs over the last decade. London clubs apart from Chelsea, who have won the league twice in the last 10 years, have not necessarily dominated proceedings.

Manchester City have had sort of a monopoly in the Premier League over the last five years, winning the title four times with Liverpool winning the other.

The Jurgen Klopp-led Reds and Pep Guardiola-led Citizens have enjoyed success.

However, London clubs have shown considerable progress in the last five seasons as well. Although some have portrayed more grit than others, there is little doubt over the biggest club in London, at least in recent history.

On that note, let's take a look at the four London clubs who have won the most points in the Premier League since the 2017-18 season.

#4 West Ham United - 254/570 points

Manager David Moyes has turned around the fortunes of West Ham United since being reinstated in December 2019.

Although he was hugely unpopular at Manchester United, the Scottish manager has been quite a success at the London Stadium. He has got the Hammers to play an attractive brand of football and has often encouraged his side to go toe-to-toe with the biggest clubs in the land.

The 2017-18 season was a topsy-turvy campaign as West Ham only managed to secure 42 points and a 13th place finish.

The following campaign, they secured a top-half finish (10th) under new boss Manuel Pellegrini, only to sack him mid-way through the 2019-20 season.

Although they had a poor 2019-20 campaign under Moyes, they were largely affected by Covid-19 issues. The Hammers managed a measly 39 points and finished 16th, narrowly avoiding relegation.

Regardless, the East London side bounced back in the 2020-21 season with 65 points to their name and a sixth-place finish in the league.

From The Anvil - West Ham ⚒ @FromTheAnvilWHU David Moyes was reappointed West Ham manager on this day in 2019.



-Managed 93 league games (W43, D19, L31)

-46.2% win rate

-Qualified for Europa League

-West Ham’s highest ever Premier League points tally



Here’s to many more success! David Moyes was reappointed West Ham manager on this day in 2019. -Managed 93 league games (W43, D19, L31)-46.2% win rate-Qualified for Europa League-West Ham’s highest ever Premier League points tallyHere’s to many more success! https://t.co/da5dSHwLSI

Moyes & Co. could not repeat the same theatrics last season but still finished seventh as they accumulated 56 points out of a possible 114.

The likes of Michail Antonio, Jarrod Bowen, Declan Rice and a few others have been influential for the Hammers over the years. They've helped them secure 254 Premier League points over the last five seasons.

They are now expected to build on their success from previous seasons. They will perhaps hope to break into the Premier League top four next season, although it is not an easy feat.

#3 Arsenal- 319/570 points

Arsenal have not landed a Premier League title since lifting the Golden Trophy in 2004. They went the entire season unbeaten earning the name "The Invincibles" for the same.

Things took a turn for the worse after Arsene Wenger's departure in 2018 but Mikel Arteta seems to have steadied the boat splendidly since joining in 2019.

The Gunners have promoted youngsters from the academy and signed potential talents across Europe in recent times. They got really close to finishing in the top four for the first time in seven seasons last year. They finished fifth with 69 points, just two points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

now.arsenal @now_arsenaI



Slowly but surely we’re getting there. It’s all part of the rebuild but the progress is there to see.



Even bigger steps to make in 2022/23… 🏼 #afc Arsenal’s xG stats over Mikel Arteta tenure as the Arsenal manager…Slowly but surely we’re getting there. It’s all part of the rebuild but the progress is there to see.Even bigger steps to make in 2022/23… Arsenal’s xG stats over Mikel Arteta tenure as the Arsenal manager…Slowly but surely we’re getting there. It’s all part of the rebuild but the progress is there to see.Even bigger steps to make in 2022/23…💪🏼 #afc https://t.co/NrOCUtaqud

This was their best tally since Unai Emery led the club to securing 70 points in the 2018-19 season. He built on the 63 point tally Wenger managed in his final 2017-18 season.

The club's worst performance was in the 2019-20 season. They secured only 56 points while their 61 points in the following campaign were not encouraging either. They finished eighth on both occasions.

Overall, the Gunners managed only 319 Premier League points between the 2017-18 season and the 2021-22 campaign.

They will be hopeful of achieving more progress and garnering more success in the coming years.

#2 Tottenham Hotspur- 340/570 points

Tottenham Hotspur have been revitalized in the Premier League since Mauricio Pochettino took over the club in the 2014-15 season.

The Argentine manager got the club to play an intriguing brand of football which saw an emphasis on attacking football and defensive diligence.

The 2017-18 campaign saw Spurs rack up 77 points and secure a third-place finish in the league, just four points off second-placed Manchester United.

They secured Champions League football in the following season as well by managing 71 points, although they had to settle for a fourth place finish.

While Pochettino left mid-way through the 2019-20 season, Jose Mourinho still managed a top-six finish for the club with 59 points in the bag.

However, the Portuguese manager also left the club before the end of the 2020-21 season. The north London side secured 62 points during that campaign, finishing seventh.

Last season was full of twists and turns for the club as they were largely unmotivated in the first half of the season under Nuno Espirito Santo.

However, Antonio Conte has turned the club's fortunes around since his appointment in November. He helped them secure Champions League football by managing 71 points and a fourth place finish.

In total, Spurs have won 340 points in the Premier League in the last five seasons. Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Hugo Lloris and others have contributed to the club's progress over the last five years. They will look to launch a title challenge next season with five new signings so far this summer.

In terms of points, the white half of North London have certainly usurpred the red half in each of the last five seasons.

#1 Chelsea- 349/570 points

Chelsea have inarguably been the most successful London club for the last half a decade and perhaps since Roman Abramovich took over the club in 2003.

Although the club has new owners now, the last five years have been one of the best stints in the club's history. However, that is only true for their success outside the Premier League. They have not won the English top-flight trophy since last lifting it in the 2016-17 season.

The 2017-18 campaign saw the Blues manage 70 points, while the following season saw them better their tally to 72 under Maurizio Sarri.

Although the Blues only managed 66 in Frank Lampard's debut season (2019-20) as Chelsea manager, they still managed a fourth-place finish.

The club legend left mid-way through the 2020-21 season. However, Thomas Tuchel enabled the West London club to finish fourth with a tally of 67 points.

Chelsea were expected to challenge for the title last season, but finished 19 points off (74) champions Manchester City.

Regardless, the club now have a young squad in their hands and can only expect good things to come. Moreover, despite not winning the title since 2017, they have won more points (349) than any other London club in the last five years.

