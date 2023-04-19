4 losses on the bounce leave Frank Lampard and Chelsea at their lowest ebb

It’s almost depressing to be a Chelsea fan currently, with the Blues enduring one of their worst-ever campaigns in recent years.

A change of ownership and a replacement of the team’s manager midway through the season was meant to usher in a new era at Stamford Bridge. However, nothing has worked out as of yet. Results have been borderline poor, while performances continue to get worse with each passing week.

Caretaker manager Frank Lampard, who replaced Graham Potter earlier in April, has made no impact whatsoever as the club’s miserable season divides the fan base further.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet



Lost 2-1

Lost 2-0

Lost 1-0

Lost 2-0

Lost 2-1

Lost 3-1

Lost 4-1

🤝 Drew 1-1

Lost 2-1

Lost 3-0

Lost 4-1

Lost 2-0

🤝 Drew 0-0

Won 3-0

Lost 1-0

Lost 2-0

Lost 2-1

Lost 2-0 🫠 Frank Lampard's last 17 games as a manager:Lost 2-1Lost 2-0Lost 1-0Lost 2-0Lost 2-1Lost 3-1Lost 4-1🤝 Drew 1-1Lost 2-1Lost 3-0Lost 4-1Lost 2-0🤝 Drew 0-0Won 3-0Lost 1-0Lost 2-0Lost 2-1Lost 2-0 🫠 Frank Lampard's last 17 games as a manager:❌ Lost 2-1❌ Lost 2-0❌ Lost 1-0❌ Lost 2-0❌ Lost 2-1❌ Lost 3-1❌ Lost 4-1🤝 Drew 1-1❌ Lost 2-1❌ Lost 3-0❌ Lost 4-1❌ Lost 2-0🤝 Drew 0-0✅ Won 3-0❌ Lost 1-0❌ Lost 2-0❌ Lost 2-1❌ Lost 2-0 https://t.co/mxhcOQLsOd

Chelsea yet to win under Lampard

Lampard’s short tenure at Chelsea has been nothing short of disastrous. The former midfielder appears clueless in the dugout and has made the team worse.

Wednesday’s Champions League elimination at the hands of Real Madrid, who beat the Blues home and away, was the latest in a string of disappointing results since he took charge.

Chelsea have failed to win any of their last seven matches in all competitions – a record that highlights just how prosaic the club’s situation currently is.

Under Lampard, the Blues have played four matches and lost all of them, conceding seven goals and scoring just once in that period.

Football Daily @footballdaily



Frank Lampard became the first Chelsea manager to lose his first 𝐅𝐎𝐔𝐑 games in charge Frank Lampard became the first Chelsea manager to lose his first 𝐅𝐎𝐔𝐑 games in charge ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌Frank Lampard became the first Chelsea manager to lose his first 𝐅𝐎𝐔𝐑 games in charge https://t.co/QyiDZsyZJJ

The Blues at their lowest ebb

For a club that has challenged for major trophies in the last two decades, nobody foresaw Chelsea dropping this low in the post-Roman Abramovich era.

The Blues are currently out of all cup competitions and also sit in 11th position in the Premier League – a whopping 17 points away from the top-four places.

It’s been a disastrous season and many Chelsea fans will be quick to write it off when the campaign eventually comes to an end in May.

Lampard told Sky Sports after the Blues exited the Champions League:

"The Premier League moves so fast and the landscape is changing. No team has divine right to be in the top four."

“Manchester United and Arsenal have spent times out of the Champions League - many big clubs have. In this moment it's pointless to predict whether [being out of Europe] will be good or bad is pretty pointless."

“But we can set the building blocks of where we can get to. Can I affect it in this period? Hopefully, yes. But the bigger thing for the club is getting back to where we were. But the challenges are big. Everyone is getting better. Everyone is investing.”

The Blues were already reeling before Lampard’s arrival but the former Everton boss has now led the club to their lowest ebb, even worse than Potter’s time in charge.

Poll : 0 votes