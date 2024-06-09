4 major records Barcelona attacker Lamine Yamal could break in Euro 2024 with Spain 

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal has been the standout young talent in Europe this season and is set to represent Spain at Euro 2024. At just 16 years old, the Spanish starlet has established himself as a fixture in the Blaugrana squad, playing over 50 games in the process.

His meteoric rise has seen him shatter long-held records in the club scene for his Catalan side. The star is the youngest player to take the pitch, score a goal, and provide an assist for Spain and Barcelona.

While his impressive debut campaign for the Blaugrana did not end in silverware, he did more than enough to be named in the national team squad for the European championships.

In the upcoming tournament, he could break more records not just for his country but on the continental stage. Here are four of the records he could shatter:

1. Youngest player at the European Championships

if he takes the field for Spain at the start of their journey in Euro 2024 on the 19th of June, he will be 16 years and 338 days. This would shatter the previous record set by Poland’s Mateusz Klich, who was 17 years and 246 years old when he set the record.

2. Youngest assist provider

Yamal can set the record for the youngest player to provide an assist as well, being the youngest player to ever take the pitch in the competition.

3. Youngest goalscorer

If the Barcelona youngster finds the back of the net during the tournament, he will also break the record for being the youngest goalscorer in the tournament. The current record is 20 years and 63 days, set by Pietro Anastasi back in 1968.

4. youngest finalist

Lamine Yamal will hope to make it all the way to the final in the competition. If he manages it, he will break the record set by Renato Sanches at Euro 2016 .

Should Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal be expected to lead Spain to glory at Euro 2024?

It presents a problematic prospect, putting the hopes and dreams of a nation on the shoulders of a 16-year-old. Lamine Yamal has already borne more responsibility than he should for Barcelona and is in danger of shouldering more for Spain at Euro 2024.

The Spanish winger is a talent and a joy to watch, and while he has the ability to decide football matches, he is young and will have many many more tournaments to play in. He will be expected to provide the bulk of the attacking impetus for La Roja in this tournament and will likely shatter records in the competition.

If he does lead Spain to glory, it will be a triumph for the magic and bravery of youth and the teenage spirit. However, Euro 2024 will not be his only tournament and Lamine Yamal should be allowed to simply enjoy his time in Germany.

