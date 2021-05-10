4 managers who need to be fired

We have seen a number of high-profile managers getting sacked already this year and we expect plenty more to follow by the time the season draws to a close.

We live in a world that's gotten too familiar with seeing immediate results. Add social media to the mix and footballers and managers are consistently brought under fire for as little as putting a foot wrong. However, there are some cases where the outrage against a manager is justified.

For example, Jose Mourinho proved to be a bad fit for Tottenham Hotspur and after a point, it was difficult to disagree with Spurs fans who wanted him to be fired. The same goes for Javi Gracia, who was recently sacked by Valencia.201

There are occasions where clubs stick to a manager even if the results are not great at the moment because of the trust they have in that individual. Sometimes, managers are given the sack if they don't seem to fit the club's needs even if they bring in good results. Maurizio Sarri getting fired at Juventus is an example of this.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five managers who need to be fired.

#4 Wayne Rooney - Derby County

Wayne Rooney was appointed manager of Derby County in November after Philip Cocu was given the sack. Derby County were at the bottom of the table at that point. Derby County's season has been marred by ownership issues.

In November, it was announced that an agreement has been reached over the sale of the club. However, it was called off in March. They have since reached an agreement with a new buyer but the deal is still waiting for league approval.

Wayne Rooney's Derby County escaped relegation by the skin of their teeth thanks to a 3-3 draw against Sheffield Wednesday on the final day of the season. Derby County registered just a single win in their last 13 matches and their final day draw put an end to a six-match losing streak.

Derby County have managed to stay up but if they really want to make their way back into the top-flight, they will need a manager who has a lot of experience. Wayne Rooney is still a rookie in that aspect and while he can go on to become a great manager, he is not there yet.

