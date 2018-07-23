4 Managers who will be seen for the first time in the Premier League in the 2018/19 Season

Deepungsu Pandit

The 2017/18 Season of the Premier League was memorable for various reasons. There was a total attendance of 14,505,909 and 1018 goals were scored in the 380 games played. Manchester City won the league, where as Manchester United finished second. Swansea City, Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion were relegated to the Championship at the end of the season. Wolverhampton Wanderers, Cardiff City and Fulham won promotion from the Championship and will be playing in the Premier League in the 2018/19 season.

The new Premier League season is only a few weeks away and the transfer market is buzzing with rumours of players who are supposedly on the move. However, the 2018 – 2019 Season will also see 4 Managers who will be getting their first taste of the hustle and bustle of the most talked about league in the world. We take a brief look at all of the four newcomers in Premier League Management.

#4 Nuno Espirito Santo

Born in Sao Tome and Principe, Nuno Espirito Santo is a 44 year ex-goalkeeper, who represented Portugal at the 1996 Olympics. He will be a familiar face to Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, because Nuno was a part of Mourinho’s famous Porto side that won the 2002/03 UEFA Cup and the 2003/04 UEFA Champions League.

He retired in 2010 and moved into management, first starting as a goalkeeping coach. His first coaching appointment was for Portuguese side Rio Ave, who, under him, were the finalists in both domestic competitions and qualified for the UEFA Europa League for the first time in their history.

Nuno, thanks to his efforts, caught the eye of several clubs and moved to Valencia, leading them to a 4th place finish in 2014/15. He moved to Porto the next season and on 31st May 2017 was appointed the Head Coach of Wolverhampton Wanderers. In his first season at Molineux, Nuno led the Wolves to the Championship title, finishing 9 points clear and earning them a promotion to the Premier League.

Nuno has won the Manager of the Month three times during his one season in Spain and last season, Wolves played inspirational football under him. He will be raring for his debut in the Premier League and will be hoping to replicate some of the success of his coaching career in his first season here.

