4 Manchester City players with the most goal contributions this season (2022-23)

Manchester City are arguably one of the most consistent teams in the footballing world in recent years.

The ongoing 2022-23 campaign is no different as the Cityzens have been brilliant in several competitions. Manchester City have registered 39 points from 17 Premier League games. Furthermore, they currently occupy second position in the league standings, five points behind Mikel Arteta's Arsenal.

The Cityzens are also in contention to lift the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 trophy and are currently one of the bookies' favorites to win the prestigious trophy.

However, in this article, we will look at four Manchester City players with the most goal contributions in the 2022-23 season so far.

#4 Riyad Mahrez - 10

Riyad Mahrez vs Chelsea: Emirates FA Cup - Third Round 2022-23 campaign

Despite struggling with inconsistency this season, the Algerian is one of Manchester City's players with the most goal contributions.

Mahrez has netted eight goals across all competitions for Manchester City this season in addition to registering two assists. This puts his tally at 10 contributions in 21 appearances.

The 31-year-old has improved in recent weeks and it will be interesting to see if he adds to his scoring numbers as the season progresses.

#3 Phil Foden - 13

Phil Foden vs Liverpool - Carabao Cup Fourth Round 2022-23

The Englishman is arguably one of the most in-form youngsters in Europe this season and his vision in attack has been significant.

Foden has netted nine goals and has registered four assists in 25 appearances across all competitions for the Cityzens so far.

#2 Kevin De Bruyne - 18

Kevin De Bruyne vs Leeds United - Premier League 2022-23 campaign

Despite his dip in form in recent weeks, the Belgian international remains creative and could split defenses with the ball at his feet.

De Bruyne has netted three goals and has registered 15 assists in 23 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City. Similarly, he has registered the most assists in the Premier League this season.

His attacking intuition and vision remain essential for Pep Guardiola and it will be interesting to see if he remains consistent.

#1 Erling Haaland - 30

Erling Haaland vs Chelsea FC - Premier League 2022-23 campaign

The Norwegian is the most dangerous striker in Europe and his attacking contributions have been significant.

Haaland has netted 27 goals and has registered three assists in 22 appearances so far. Similarly, he's the Premier League's current top scorer.

Given his impressive run of form, Haaland is one of the players who's expected to help Manchester City in winning this year's edition of the UEFA Champions League competition as well as several other competitions. It will be interesting to see if he achieves that.

