4 Manchester United players who have been treated unfairly by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

The 2020-21 season was one of Manchester United's best seasons in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era. They made substantial progress under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United secured a second-place finish in the 2020/21 Premier League table and are on the cusp of a European trophy - they will face Villarreal in the Europa League final on Wednesday, May 26.

The Norwegian has received widespread plaudits for his man-management skills, and it has reflected on the football pitch as well. The likes of Luke Shaw, Fred and Harry Maguire have improved under Solskjaer’s tutelage.

However, some have failed to hit the ground running under the Manchester United legend. On that note, let’s take a look at the four Manchester United players who have been treated unfairly by Solskjaer.

#4 Sergio Romero

Former Manchester United number two Sergio Romero will be one of the few disgruntled employees under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Argentina international was brought to Old Trafford on a free transfer in 2015 as a back-up to then-undisputed Manchester United #1, David de Gea. Romero acted as the perfect back-up for De Gea, notching up 39 clean sheets from 61 appearances, mainly in Cup competitions.

As the custodian of Manchester United’s goal, Romero conceded only 27 goals, averaging one goal conceded in every 2.25 appearances.

However, the arrival of Solskjaer has seen the Argentine fall down the pecking order. He now finds himself as Manchester United’s fourth-choice goalkeeper after De Gea, Dean Henderson and Lee Grant.

Since the Norwegian’s appointment in late 2018, Romero has made only 21 appearances, keeping 14 clean sheets.

Despite the impressive showing, the 34-year old has failed to register a single appearance in the 2020/21 football calendar.

#3 Jesse Lingard

Jesse Lingard is currently one of the hottest properties in English football. He played a massive role in helping the Hammers secure a European spot for next season.

The move to West London was just what Lingard needed as it brought back the flair and swagger that he was known for.

In his first 10 appearances for West Ham, Lingard racked up an impressive tally of nine goals and four assists, sparking hopes of a top-four finish.

From the outside, the England international seems to be a confidence player. And one can argue that Solskjaer failed to instill confidence in him, especially after the arrival of Bruno Fernandes.

While the arrival of Alex Telles spurred Luke Shaw to one of his best seasons in recent memory, the signing of Fernandes did not have the same impact on Jesse Lingard. The 28-year old found starting minutes hard to come by after Fernandes’ arrival, and fell further down the pecking order with the arrival of Van de Beek.

Time on the sidelines generally doesn’t help confidence players like Lingard, and Solskjaer could have done better to accommodate the Manchester United academy product.

