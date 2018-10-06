4 Manchester United superstars who need to step up right now

Jidonu Mauyon FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 617 // 06 Oct 2018, 10:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United superstars - Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez

After finishing second on the Premier League table during the previous campaign, many expected Manchester United to put up a stronger contest with their cross-city rivals Manchester City for the ultimate crown this term.

However, it is quite unfortunate that the Red Devils have shown no improvement from last season - failing to convince with their mediocre performances as well as putting Jose Mourinho's job on the line early in the term.

Starting from the transfer window and the preseason, United have failed woefully and their performances in the new Premier League campaign haven't proved otherwise, with the Red Devils claiming just 3 victories from their 7 matches so far in the English top flight as well as falling to the 10th position on the Premier League table - 9 points behind their rivals Manchester City who currently top the rankings.

Having mentioned that, it is time for United to put their mediocrity behind them and start producing decent performances on the pitch. Therefore, we take a look at 4 superstars that need to step up with their performances and help the team to overcome their difficult run:

#5 Eric Bailly

Bailly has failed to reach his best this season

Arguably the lone bright spot in Manchester United's defense last season, Ivory Coast International Eric Bailly was one of the standout performers at Old Trafford last term and perhaps one of the best defenders in the Premier League during the campaign.

However, he has failed to maintain his incredible level of performance with which he made name for himself across the English top flight this season, producing a couple of under-par performances and adding to Jose Mourinho's headache.

The 24-year-old has featured in only 6 games for the Red Devils across all competitions so far this season. Although that was aided by injury, the defender didn't impress either when he got the chance and he will need to step up after his recovery to help United overcome their defensive woes.

1 / 4 NEXT