4 Martin Odegaard loan deals which shaped his career

When Martin Odegaard was just 15 years old, he was one of the most sought-after players in world football. Nearly a decade on, and now thriving under the management of Mikel Arteta, he is the captain of the side aiming to win the Premier League title for the first time since 2004.

In 2014, aged just 15 years and 118 days, Martin Odegaard set the record for the youngest player to ever play in the Norwegian top flight. The talented teenager made quite an impact, making 25 appearances in all competitions, scoring five goals and claiming seven assists.

Understandably, this form at such a young age had the best clubs in Europe vying for his signature. Inevitably, it was European football's most successful club, Real Madrid, who won the battle for Odegaard.

Despite his immense talent, it was never likely that Odegaard was going to feature prominently in a midfield packed full of established international players. He became the youngest debutant in the club's history when he replaced Cristiano Ronaldo in a 7-3 victory over Getafe. However, he achieved the bulk of his playing time for Real Madrid Castilla in the third tier of Spanish football.

After 62 appearances, five goals and eight assists for Castilla and 11 appearances for the senior team, it was time for Martin Odegaard to go and seek first-team experience. This journey would take him to the Netherlands, back to Spain, and finally England before making a permanent move to Arsenal.

Today, the Norwegian is a world-class midfielder currently lighting up the Premier League. In this article, we look back at Odegaard's journey from being a hugely talented 15-year-old and analyze how several loan moves that transformed him.

#4 SC Heerenveen

The first stop for Martin Odegaard on his loan journey was the Eredivisie, signing an 18 month loan deal with SC Heerenveen. The technical league, full of outstanding young players, was considered an ideal first stepping stone for the young Norweigan, who had just turned 18 years old.

Despite his obvious talent, it wasn't the easiest of introductions into life in senior football. In total, he made 17 appearances in the second half of the season, scoring just once and claiming three assists.

The following season, 2017-18 wasn't much easier for Odegaard. Despite missing 10 league games with two separate foot injuries, he was a regular starter for the club, making 26 appearances but registering just two goals and assists.

#3 Vitesse Arnhem

Martin Odegaard in action for Vitesse against Ajax

The following season saw Martin Odegaard join his second club on loan. He spent another season in the Dutch top flight but this time he signed for Vitesse Arnhem, where he enjoyed a much more productive spell.

Armed with an experience of 18 months, Vitesse saw the best of Odegaard, who was also starting to develop physically and adapt to the demands of top flight football. In a solitary season with the club, the Norwegian missed only one league game and appeared 39 times in all competitions.

His statistics were also considerably more productive. Odegaard scored 11 goals and claim 13 assists, registering a goal involvement every 136 minutes. His performances didn't go unnoticed, with Odegaard winning the league's Young Player of the Month in April and May 2019. He was also voted Vitesse Player of the Year and was also selected in the Eredivise team of the season.

#2 Real Sociedad

Martin Odegaard thrived during his time with Real Sociedad

After his success with Vitesse Arnhem, it was clear that Odegaard was now ready for a bigger challenge. Real Madrid were keen to test the Norwegian's development back in the Spanish top flight as they sent Odegaard to Real Sociedad for the 2019-20 season.

Unlike during his time in the Netherlands, there was no transitional period required with Odegaard. He immediately impressed in midfield in a formidable partnership with former Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle United midfielder Mikel Merino.

In a season interruped by the COVID-19 pandemic, Odegaard played 36 times for Sociedad in all competitions, scoring seven times and registering nine assists. He also played a key role in the club's run to the Copa del Rey final, scoring three goals and creating another three.

Although he was unable to play in the final, which was delayed by a year, he received the winners medal after Sociedad beat Athletic Bilbao 1-0.

#1 Arsenal

Martin Odegaard in action for Arsenal

After his success with Real Sociedad, Odegaard began the 2020-21 season back in the arms of parent club Real Madrid. However, it quickly became evident that he wasn't a player that fit into Zinedine Zidane's plans, and a move away from the Santiago Bernabau was going to be the only conclusion.

The move was to the Premier League for the first time, with Odegaard moving on loan to Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side. While he did show flashes of his obvious talent, he did endure a slow start to life in English football, much like how he had started in the Netherlands.

In 14 appearances for the side, Martin Odegaard scored just a solitary goal, but he claimed an assist in the final two league matches of the season to demonstrate his potential. Despite the relatively low numbers, Mikel Arteta had seen enough to convince him to sign the Norwegian playmaker permanently and he signed for Arsenal for an initial transfer fee of approximatey £29 million.

Martin Odegaard has not looked back. In the 2021-22 season, he made 40 appearances in all competitions, scoring seven goals and claiming five assists. This form was enough to persuade Arteta to make Odegaard his new captain for the 2022-23 season. He has repaid his manager's faith in spades, scoring eight goals and creating six as Arsenal have opened up a six-point gap at the top of the Premier League.

It has been a long road from signing for Real Madrid to becoming one of the best players in English football. No doubt the experience Martin Odegaard gained during his loan spells helped him develop into the outstanding player he is today.

