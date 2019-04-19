4 player duos who can take forward the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry

Messi-Ronaldo comparisons have been integral to world football in the last few years

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been the focal points of world football in the last decade. Both have managed to secure almost every individual award that has been for the taking in the last few years and therefore, are far ahead of the contemporary footballers in terms of popularity and the hype surrounding them.

However, unfortunately, both these players might have just entered the final few years of their career and this has raised doubts regarding how this would affect world football in general. It is likely that the most debated topic in the last decade as to who is better of the two might soon decline and the topic could shift to other footballers.

There have been a number of impressive footballers who rose through the ranks during the prime of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. However, none of them were able to displace Messi and Ronaldo as the best footballers on the planet. It should also be noted that a number of teenage talents are slowly making their way to the top and they have already started showing that they can walk on the same road as Messi and Ronaldo.

On that note, here are 4 player duos who can actually take forward the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry on the football field.

#4 Ousmane Dembele - Vinicius Junior

The Barca-Real Madrid duo could carry forward the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry

These two youngsters are probably the only contenders from Barcelona and Real Madrid to carry forward the competitive rivalry between Messi and Ronaldo. While Ousmane Dembele has already started justifying his high price-tag, Vinicius has shown that he has the skills to make it big at Real Madrid in the future.

Ousmane Dembele is definitely a proven player who can be relied upon by his team in the future and with time, Vinicius can also develop into a good footballer so that these two footballers can take the mantle from Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

