4 players with 30 or more goal contributions in most number of Premier League seasons

The Premier League provides the ultimate platform for worldwide fame and success given its popularity. With such a reputation, it has always possessed some of the finest footballers on the planet.

Given the league's unpredictability and toughness, it is a task to perform consistently well. Yet, many players have exceeded expectations and have been a huge force in the league's history.

Premier League values consistency in front of goal

World-class performers have blessed the league with their presence. Many have been brutal in front of goal, contributing consistently with both goals and assists.

Some of them have been able to contribute at least 30 goals per season on multiple occasions. Here, we take a look at the number of seasons a player has gone on to achieve this feat.

#4 Mohamed Salah (3 seasons)

Mohamed Salah has been in sensational form in the 2021-22 season

The arrival of Mohamed Salah ahead of the 2017-18 season from Roma has done wonders for Liverpool. The left-footed winger has been in tremendous form almost every season.

Salah has so far scored 117 league goals for the Reds and registered 44 assists in the process in 185 appearances. In his Premier League career so far, the Egyptian has thrice contributed in at least 30 goals. His debut season in the league saw him score 32 goals and record 10 assists. His 32 goals are a record for the highest number of goals in a 38-game season.

The following campaign, he scored 22 goals and registered eight assists.

FootballWTF @FootballWTF247 Mohamed Salah in the Premier League for FC Liverpool:



2017/18: 32 goals

2018/19: 22 goals

2019/20: 19 goals

2020/21: 20 goals Mohamed Salah in the Premier League for FC Liverpool:2017/18: 32 goals2018/19: 22 goals2019/20: 19 goals2020/21: 20 goals 🇪🇬 Mohamed Salah in the Premier League for FC Liverpool:2017/18: 32 goals ⚽️2018/19: 22 goals ⚽️2019/20: 19 goals ⚽️2020/21: 20 goals ⚽️ https://t.co/d4WNcbPpC2

He just missed out on completing the hat-trick in the 2019-20 season when he contributed in 29 goals but managed to win the league. In the ongoing campaign, Salah has contributed with 20 goals and 10 assists so far.

#3 Harry Kane (3 seasons)

Harry Kane was linked with a move to Manchester City last summer

The Tottenham Hotspur striker didn't start the season in his best form but remains one of the deadliest strikers in the Premier League. Despite poor form at the start of the season, Harry Kane has managed to score 12 times in 27 league appearances so far.

The Englishman has gone on to contribute at least 30 goals in three different seasons. The first instance came in the 2016-17 season, when he scored 29 goals and recorded seven assists. It was then that Tottenham Hotspur finished second in the league behind Chelsea.

The following season, Kane went on to repeat the feat, scoring 30 goals and registering two assists, helping Spurs finish third in the league. Last season, the English captain scored 23 goals and recorded 14 assists, having a stellar time in front of goal.

#2 Thierry Henry (4 seasons)

Thierry Henry has won the most number of Golden Boots so far in the Premier League

The Arsenal legend was a delight to watch in the Premier League. His clinical finishing and creativity helped Thierry Henry contribute at least 30 goals in four different seasons.

The Frenchman achieved this feat in four consecutive campaigns, making it more iconic. It was in the 2002-03 season when he first accomplished this landmark. Henry scored 24 goals and registered 20 assists that campaign.

PLClassics @PLClassics



🏟 37 Appearances

24 Goals

20 Assists



One of the most impressive individual seasons to date, and that incredible assist tally is still a Premier League record. Thierry Henry’s incredible 2002/03 campaign for Arsenal:🏟 37 Appearances24 Goals20 AssistsOne of the most impressive individual seasons to date, and that incredible assist tally is still a Premier League record. Thierry Henry’s incredible 2002/03 campaign for Arsenal:🏟 37 Appearances⚽️ 24 Goals🅰️ 20 AssistsOne of the most impressive individual seasons to date, and that incredible assist tally is still a Premier League record. 🔥 https://t.co/UD2TKIz7MJ

The following season will be his most memorable as the French striker scored 30 goals and registered six assists. It was that very campaign when Arsenal went unbeaten throughout and won the "Invincibles" tag, winning the Premier League.

In the 2004-05 season, Henry went on to score 25 goals and record 14 assists. The season after, the legendary Gunner scored 27 times and made eight assists.

It is a shame that Arsenal failed to win the league in both those seasons. No player in the Premier League has won the Golden Boot more times than Thierry Henry (4).

#1 Alan Shearer (5 seasons)

Joy for Alan Shearer of Newcastle as he scores the winning goal

Alan Shearer was terrific with the amount of goals he was involved in. He is the highest ever goalscorer in the Premier League with 260 goals to his name.

He's the only player on the list to have contributed at least 30 goals with two different clubs.

He first achieved it while playing for Blackburn in the 1993-94 season. Shearer scored 31 goals and registered three assists that campaign. The following season, the Englishman scored 34 goals and recorded 13 assists, winning the Premier League in the process.

Football Remind @FootballRemind



1992/93 21 appearances 16 goals

1993/94 40 appearances 31 goals

1994/95 42 appearances 34 goals

1995/96 35 appearances 31 goals

Total 138 appearances 112 goals



Exceptional numbers ‍♂️ #BRFC



Alan Shearer, Blackburn Rovers, Premier League Record1992/93 21 appearances 16 goals1993/94 40 appearances 31 goals1994/95 42 appearances 34 goals1995/96 35 appearances 31 goalsTotal 138 appearances 112 goalsExceptional numbers‍♂️ Alan Shearer, Blackburn Rovers, Premier League Record 1992/93 21 appearances 16 goals1993/94 40 appearances 31 goals1994/95 42 appearances 34 goals1995/96 35 appearances 31 goalsTotal 138 appearances 112 goalsExceptional numbers 🙋‍♂️⚽️ #BRFC https://t.co/Us0xxEdJoI

With Blackburn, Shearer once more achieved this feat as he scored 31 goals and made seven assists in the 1995-96 season. The English striker joined Newcastle United the following season and was an instant hit with them.

He scored 25 goals and registered seven assists in his debut season with the Magpies. Shearer went on to contribute at least 30 goals in a Premier League season for the fifth time in the 1999-2000 campaign. He scored 23 goals and recorded seven assists that season, recording this incredible achievement.

