4 players who averaged a goal every game during a calendar year

Being a regular goal-scorer is a massive task. Over the years, football has gotten more tactical and being among the goals consistently has surely become more difficult.

We have seen how goal-scorers like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Antoine Griezmann, Joao Felix and many others have struggled lately. To be regularly among goals is not at all an easy task nowadays.

Top players are consistently among goals

Despite the competitiveness and difficulties faced on the pitch to score frequently, some of the top-quality players have managed to do it very impressively. Of course, a lot of effort and hard work has gone into it and in return, the success achieved is equally sweet.

Many of these world-class players have managed to score in almost every game in a single year with some strong performances. Here, we take a look at those star players for whom scoring a goal in each game in a calendar year was a cakewalk.

#4 Harry Kane (2017)

Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton - Premier League

Harry Kane has been a top-class goal-scorer for both Tottenham Hotspur and England. Although the Englishman looks out of form right now, there is no denying the immense threat he possesses in front of goal.

The Spurs striker had an impressive start with the North London club and one of his best performances came in 2017. The calendar year 2017 was memorable for Harry Kane for multiple reasons. He ended up scoring 39 Premier League goals that year, surpassing Alan Shearer's record of 36 strikers.

AU @_23au Harry Kane 2017 - The Record Breaker

Harry Kane 2017 - The Record Breaker https://t.co/MbUofoD9cP

In total, the English striker scored 56 goals in 2017, with Lionel Messi finishing second with 54 strikes. His 56 goals were scored in 52 games, meaning Kane averaged 1.07 goals per game.

#3 Robert Lewandowski (2020)

FC Bayern Muenchen Players And Staff Watch FIFA The BEST Awards

If there's a player in recent times who definitely deserved to win the Ballon d'Or, it has to be Robert Lewandowski. Bayern Munich's star striker is a phenomenal player in front of goal and is arguably one of the best strikers in the world right now.

One of Robert Lewandowski's outstanding spells came in 2020. The Polish striker scored 47 goals in that calendar year in just 44 games. Although, he scored lesser goals than what he did in 2019 (54), his average was very impressive in 2020. With an average of 1.06 goals per game, not many were able to stop him that year.

GOAL @goal



No Ballon d'Or.



Spare a thought for Robert Lewandowski 47 goals in 2020. 64 goals in 2021.No Ballon d'Or.Spare a thought for Robert Lewandowski 47 goals in 2020. 64 goals in 2021.No Ballon d'Or.Spare a thought for Robert Lewandowski 💔 https://t.co/yeYIVJ3VU9

Robert Lewandowski played an instrumental role in helping Bayern Munich win the Champions League that year. He was unlucky not to win the Ballon d'Or as the award was scrapped due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

