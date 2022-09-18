4 players from Brighton that Chelsea could possibly target to join Graham Potter

English tactician Graham Potter is at the beginning of the reign as Chelsea manager. He was appointed to replace Thomas Tuchel.

The German tactician was relieved of his duties at Stamford Bridge following a not-so-convincing start to the 2022-23 football campaign.

His successor, Potter, is widely considered one of the best young managers in the Premier League following his brilliant work with Brighton. He was able to transform the Seagulls into an attractive-playing and dominant Premier League side within the space of three seasons.

Now at Chelsea, a couple of Brighton players could be targeted by the Blues to reunite them with their former manager. The two clubs already have a good relationship in the transfer market.

The likes of Marc Cucurella, Levi Colwill and Billy Gilmour all made switches between Chelsea and Brighton this summer.

This article will take a look at four other Brighton players who could also make a move to Stamford Bridge next summer.

#4 Leandro Trossard

Trossard is a creative forward player

The Belgian winger was one of the key players for Potter during his time at Brighton.

Predominantly a winger, Leandro Trossard's versatility makes him a huge asset for the Seagulls as he can operate in a couple of positions.

Trossard was also deployed as a left wing-back under Potter, a role which was similar to how the English tactician used Raheem Sterling against RB Salzburg.

CISC @chelseaindo



#AnalisaCISC

Playing as a wing-back and I see Raheem is the new Leandro Trossard's role, definitely.

The 27-year-old forward could be a decent addition to Potter's team should the Blues make a possible move for the Belgian next summer.

He is fast, creative and a good dribbler with excellent ball-carrying ability. Trossard's diligence also makes him very effective in a high-pressing system like the one at Chelsea.

#3 Alexis Mac Allister

Brighton & Hove Albion v Leicester City - Premier League

Another top talent at Brighton who could be a decent option for Chelsea to sign next summer is Argentine forward Alexis Mac Allister.

The 23-year-old midfielder was also one of Potter's key players at Brighton and is currently the creator-in-chief for the Seagulls.

Mac Allister is a creative genius who can operate across any forward position. However, he is best utilized in the number 10, role and can also play deeper as an eight, alongside a holding midfielder.

The Argentine could be a very good addition to Potter's side, who are currently lacking creativity in the final third. He has so far scored four goals in six Premier League games this season.

No midfielder has scored more goals than Alexis Mac Allister so far this season.

McAllister's contract with Brighton is expected to expire in 2023 and he could possibly become a free agent should he not extend his deal.

#2 Moisés Caicedo

Caicedo has been linked with Chelsea recently

The 20-year-old midfielder has been a revelation for Brighton ever since he joined the Seagulls from Independiente del Valle in 2019.

Moisés Caicedo is a very combative and versatile midfielder who can operate as a standing holding midfielder or as a number eight. He is built in the N'Golo Kante mode.

The 20-year-old Ecuadorian could be a great addition to Potter's midfield at Chelsea and has already been linked with the Blues, as seen in Metro.

Caicedo described a possible transfer to Stamford Bridge as a "dream move," which would be difficult to turn down as a player.

#1 Robert Sanchez

Sanchez is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League

The 24-year-old Spanish shot-stopper was also an integral part of Potter's team during his time at Brighton.

Robert Sanchez is widely considered one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League and has already kept three clean sheets this season.

Seagulls Central @SeagullsCentral



"Things in life don't always go our way, but now more than ever as a team we need to stay focused & together."
Robert Sánchez with a rallying cry to supporters tonight.

The goalkeeping position at Chelsea is one that could possibly be addressed by the Potters, considering the form of first-choice shot stopper Edouard Mendy.

The Senegalese hasn't been at his best this season and has already conceded eight goals in six Premier League games.

While Sanchez's contract at Brighton will expire in 2025, the Spaniard could be a decent addition to Potter's Chelsea team in the near future.

