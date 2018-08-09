Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 players Chelsea regrets selling

Suraj Sree Ganesh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.49K   //    09 Aug 2018, 04:28 IST

Maurizzio Sarri
Chelsea's tinker-man

Chelsea is one of the most successful and consistent sides in the history of the Premier League as they have 6 League titles to their name. However, The Blues had a forgettable campaign last season as they could garner only 70 points from the 38 games they played, and lost their crown to rivals Manchester City.

In order to regain their lost glory, they have brought in former Napoli gaffer Maurizio Sarri to replace Antonio Conte this season. Chelsea has made a couple of big signings and have prevented their top stars Willian and Eden Hazard from moving to other clubs.

Some players who were let go by Chelsea in previous seasons have proven themselves successful for other sides.

Here we will look at 4 valuable players Chelsea regret selling.

Notable exclusions:

#1 Arjen Robben (FC Bayern Munich)

#2 Nemanja Matic (Manchester United)

#3 Daniel Sturridge ( Liverpool)

#4 Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea v Indonesia All-Stars
Big Rom!

Romelu Lukaku, the Belgian striker is currently having the best time of his life in regards to his form. Lukaku combined well with Eden Hazard at the World Cup, this played an important role in Belgium securing third place in the recently concluded FIFA World Cup.

The bronze-boot winner was first drafted by Chelsea in 2011 for a fee of €12 million. Lukaku was not given many chances to prove his mettle at that time, and was subsequently loaned to West Brom and Everton. Five years down the line, he is one of the most sought after players, and one of the best in the business

Had Chelsea not sold Lukaku, their quest for a dependable striker would have finally come to an end.

Suraj Sree Ganesh
ANALYST
Hardcore cricket fan and an occasional football enthusiast.
