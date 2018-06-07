4 players Chelsea should sell this summer

Chelsea finished fifth in the Premier League this past season and we take a look at the 4 players they should sell this summer.

sujith mohan ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 07 Jun 2018, 14:55 IST

Roman Abramovich (middle) need to spend big this summer

The 2016/17 Premier League Champions, Chelsea, finished fifth in the league this past season, meaning, they have failed to qualify for the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League. Antonio Conte and co. struggled for consistency throughout the 2017/18 campaign.

Their new summer signings Alvaro Morata, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Danny Drinkwater, and Davide Zappacosta failed to inspire the team. Morata, in particular, was miserable and it has cost Chelsea the season.

Also, Conte's squad lacked a quality bench and they paid for it. Apart from Eden Hazard, Willian, Thibaut Courtois, N'Golo Kante, Andreas Christensen, and Cesar Azpiilicueta, all of their players had a below-par 2017/18 season.

Chelsea need a squad overhaul and Conte, if he stays, has to make some world-class signings. Some of the players don't deserve to be in the squad and should be sold this summer.

On that note, let's take a look at the four Chelsea players who should sell this summer.

#4 Gary Cahill

Gary Cahill (L)

The Englishman has struggled a lot this season. The 32-year-old's season started with a red card against Burney on matchday one and it never got better. With him at the back, Chelsea's defence lacked versatility and pace.

He was guilty of being slow on quite a few occasions and teams took advantage of it. He has kept only nine clean sheets in 27 Premier League appearances this season. The Blues were vulnerable at the back and conceded some easy goals.

Chelsea lost 7 games this past season when Gary Cahill played. They need a quality centre-back to mount a title challenge next season and Cahill does not deserve a place in the Chelsea team at the moment. With his age, it will be really hard for him to get any better.