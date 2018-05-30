Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 players Chelsea should target to replace Eden Hazard

A look at 3 players who could be a possible replacement for Hazard at Chelsea, should the Belgian move in the summer

Shyam Kamal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 30 May 2018, 17:37 IST
7.51K

Chelsea v Manchester United - The Emirates FA Cup Final
Who can Chelsea turn to if their wrecker-in-charge leaves?

For over half a season now, Hazard's future at Chelsea has hung in the balance. At times, everyone is confident that Hazard loves the club and will stay there till the end of time and the next moment, it seems common knowledge that he is on his way out of the club.

With Chelsea's manager problem not sorted out, and with reports surfacing that the board is still waiting to pay Sarri's release clause, further turmoil lies ahead. It was clear during the last season that Conte's tactics are not effectively utilizing Hazard, as long balls hoofed up front are not what he is good at.

When Costa played, it was much easier for the Belgian as these two played off each other. Morata being in poor form for the greater part of the season must have messed up Hazard, as he was the key to Conte's dominance the previous season. While Hazard is still great, it is understandable that he wants to move to a team where is he better used.

If Hazard does decide to leave, it will be of utmost importance to Chelsea that they replace him. Here's a look at 3 such players who can fill his boots:

#3 Riyad Mahrez

Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City - Premier League
Mahrez has the quality, but is almost on his way to Manchester City

Okay, this one might be a little too late as Mahrez is close to moving to City for 75 million pounds.

If you wonder why City are going for Mahrez despite having both Sterling and Sane, it is simply because Mahrez is just that good. In the Premier League, he is the closest in playing style to Hazard and City are right to go for him.

As much as the move makes sense for City, it is a little weird from Mahrez's perspective - he would go from a certain starter at Leicester City to be rotated at City. He already has a winner's medal too, so it wouldn't matter as much to him as it does to others who are chasing it.

Leicester had a poor season last year, finishing only in the 9th place but Mahrez was still excellent - scoring 13 goals and assisting 10 more across all competitions. At Chelsea, he will have the potential to help them to one more medal, but at the moment it seems unlikely.

Premier League 2017-18 Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football Eden Hazard Anthony Martial Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News Chelsea Transfer News
