4 players Chelsea could sign in January

Despite making one of the most expensive squad overhauls in recent history, Chelsea have blown hot and cold this season, especially in the Premier League.

In the aftermath of a 2-0 loss against reigning champions Liverpool, Chelsea embarked on a nine-game unbeaten run that saw them emerge as one of the darkhorses for the league title. However, the Blues lost four of their next six games to slip to ninth in the league table.

Chelsea's dip in fortunes has a lot to do with the underwhelming returns of a plethora of players, especially some of their summer arrivals. This means the club need to dip into the transfer market in January to arrest their slide in fortune.

Four players who could arrive at Chelsea in January

Despite the impressive early form exhibited by new goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and the exploits of Olivier Giroud, Chelsea have largely been underwhelming since mid-December.

The Blues are far away from winning the league title in one of the most open seasons in Premier League history.

Defeats against Everton, Wolves, Arsenal and Manchester City have meant that Chelsea face a battle even to qualify for the top four.

So, without further ado, let us have a look at four players whose arrival could rejuvenate the club.

#4 David Alaba

David Alaba

David Alaba is arguably one of the biggest 'big-name' players who is set to become a free agent in the summer, with a plethora of big clubs, including Chelsea, reportedly interested in the player's services.

The 28-year-old centre-back, who has won domestic and continental honours galore with Bayern Munich, is in the final year of his contract with the Bavarian giants.

After protracted contract negotiations between both parties failed to break a stalemate, Bayern Munich have reportedly withdrawn their contract extension offer for Alaba, a development that has alerted many top clubs from around the continent.

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer said in this regard:

"Our sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic contacted (Alaba's) agent, and the answer was that the offer is still unsatisfying, and that we should think more. We then decided to take the offer off the table completely. That means there is no longer any offer.”

Alaba remains a key player for Bayern Munich but is increasingly unlikely to feature for the club beyond the summer.

Although the 28-year-old is unlikely to arrive at Chelsea in January, the Blues could sign a pre-contract agreement with the player.

However, Chelsea face competition from the likes of Real Madrid, Juventus and PSG for the services of Alaba.

The agent of David Alaba, who is nearing the end of his Bayern Munich contract, plans to speak to Chelsea and PSG next year, according to BILD 👀 pic.twitter.com/JCKFgIYyY1 — Goal (@goal) November 27, 2020