4 players Fernando Santos should start against Uruguay at the FIFA World Cup 2022

Portugal will take on Uruguay in their next Group H fixture of the Qatar 2022 World Cup tonight (Monday, November 28).

The Portuguese team won their first game against Ghana 3-2 and a win against Uruguay in their second game tonight will guarantee them a spot in the next round of the competition.

However, Fernando Santos could make some tactical changes to his team that will face Uruguay. As such, this article will look at four Portuguese players who should start against the South American outfit.

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo

The skipper is the most experienced Portuguese attacker and his intuition in attack is remarkable.

Ronaldo netted a penalty in Portugal's win against Ghana and became the first player to score in five consecutive FIFA World Cup competitions.

The veteran might not be as efficient as he used to be, but his presence alone could place Uruguay's defense on red alert as they would love to keep him under close watch. This will reduce the pressure on other Portuguese attackers and could also give them the opportunity to advance in attack.

Furthermore, his attacking experience can't be understated as he could singlehandedly determine the outcome of a game.

#3 Pepe

The defensive veteran is one of the players who could be brought into the starting XI in the absence of Danilo Pereira, who is currently injured and will miss the game.

Pepe has not featured in this year's edition of the World Cup but is arguably the most experienced Portuguese defender in the squad. His experience and defensive mastery could be needed to curtail the attacking threat of experienced Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani.

Pepe is likely to feature ahead of the inexperienced Antonio Silva at centre-back and his presence in defense is crucial.

#2 Rafael Leao

The AC Milan forward is arguably one of Portugal's most prolific attackers and his attacking threat is immense.

Leao came on as a second-half substitute in Portugal's first group H game against Ghana and his performance was outstanding in that game.

He scored one goal and was a constant threat on the left-flank. His impressive performance is an indication that he could start on the wings against Uruguay.

His intuition and attacking prowess will be pivotal for Fernando Santos' side in this encounter.

#1 Bruno Fernandes

The Manchester United player is arguably one of Portugal's most prolific midfielders and his vision in attack is outstanding.

Fernandes was remarkable in Portugal's 3-2 win against Ghana and he also registered two assists in two minutes in that game.

The former Sporting CP midfielder featured on the right flank against Ghana in the previous game but could feature in the attacking midfield position against Uruguay. This is based on the idea that his vision with the ball is remarkable and he would have more opportunities to advance easily with the ball from the center rather than the flank.

