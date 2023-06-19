4 players with the most goal contributions in the Premier League (2022-23)

The ability to score goals and to register assists in the footballing world, can simply be termed as goal contribution. Similarly, it can be stated that most attackers struggle to integrate both skills together.

While we witnessed the improvement of several teams like Newcastle United, Arsenal and Brighton during the just concluded 2022-23 campaign, we also witnessed the relegation of some well-known teams like Southampton, Leeds United and Leicester City as well.

Amidst all the above, there are several players that were significant for their respective teams. However, let's look at four players with the most goal contributions in the Premier League 2022-23 campaign.

#4 Bukayo Saka (25)

Arsenal FC v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

The Englishman is currently one of the best and most efficient wingers currently in the world and it can be stated that his presence was crucial for Arsenal in the recently concluded 2022-23 campaign.

Saka was impressive in front of goal as he netted 14 goals and registered 11 assists in 38 Premier League games. Similarly, he was the fourth-joint player with the highest number of assists registered in the league.

The Gunners failed to win the league title despite being the odds favorite for a vast majority of the campaign. However, it can be stated that Saka improved the stance of Mikel Arteta's attack. Hence, he deserves to be commended.

#3 Mohamed Salah (31)

Leicester City v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Despite Liverpool's failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in several years, one of the players that strived to put his name on the spotlight in the 2022-23 season is Mohamed Salah.

While it might seem the Egyptian was not at his deadly best in front of goal, his numbers in attack were still impressive. In 38 games, Salah netted 19 goals and registered 12 assists - the latter placing him joint second-highest in the Premier League assist charts this season.

Judging by his numbers in attack, Salah's performance could be considered one of the positives from the Reds 2022-23 campaign. The Egyptian superstar proved his mettle in a season plagued with injuries and inconsistency for Jurgen Klopp's side.

#2 Harry Kane (33)

Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

The Englishman is currently one of the most experienced and intuitive finishers in Europe. His performance in the recently concluded Premier League campaign was remarkable for Tottenham Hotspur.

While Tottenham Hotspur's squad collectively struggled with inconsistency, one of the players that was firing on all cylinders in attack is Harry Kane as his attacking brilliance saw him score 30 goals and register three assists in 38 Premier League appearances.

His vision in attack was outstanding in numerous games and it can be argued that if he signs for a more formidable Premier League side, he would even perform better. But in the meantime, he deserves to be complimented.

#1 Erling Haaland (44)

FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23

In his first season at Manchester City, it can be stated that Erling Haaland dominated all Premier League attackers as his presence was significant in attack for Pep Guardiola.

The Norwegian netted 36 goals and registered eight assists in 35 Premier League appearances. Similarly, he was the league's top-scorer.

Haaland was one of the players whose immense presence helped Manchester City in winning the league title. He was a constant nightmare for numerous defenses. It remains to be seen if Haaland can replicate this monster season, a scary prospect for every opposition team.

