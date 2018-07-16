Four players Manchester City could sign instead of Jorginho

Jorginho snubbed Manchester City at the last moment

The 2018 World Cup has come to an end with France clinching their second world title after the 1998 triumph, ending their 20-year World Cup drought as a result. And so with the conclusion of the all-important tournament, we are back to the transfer sagas that have been making the rounds in recent times.

The 2017-18 season saw the Premier League title being procured by the stunning Manchester City side tutored by the mastermind himself - Pep Guardiola. The Catalan genius managed to pull off a feat that left the world awestruck, winning the league trophy in glorious fashion.

However, the league's triumph does not guarantee success in the transfer market as well. When the transfer window was officially opened, the 47-year-old manager had some signings in mind from the word go.

And Napoli's Jorginho was (in all likelihood) atop that wishlist. In consequence, Manchester City had long been linked to the Italian, having all but sealed a deal.

Nevertheless, Chelsea were the club Jorginho opted to go for with the Blues snatching the 26-year-old from the hankering jaws of Manchester City.

Hence, Jorginho has sent The Citizens' transfer plans into utter disarray with the club now hunting for an alternative.

On that note, here are 4 players Manchester City could sign post Jorginho's brush-off.

#4 Mario Lemina

Mario Lemina has caught the eye of Pep Guardiola

Mario Lemina was a player Pep Guardiola was keen to sign in case the Jorginho deal fell through and consequently, the Manchester City manager has reignited his interest in the Gabon international.

The former Juventus star, who was signed by Southampton only 12 months ago, underwent a disappointing 2017-18 season as he failed to live up to his billing. All the same, that fact has not put off Manchester City's interest who are still willing to sign the 24-year-old.

Lemina is a box-to-box midfielder with great power in his right foot, who can kick-start attacking runs after winning possession. He is also a versatile player in terms of position having also played on the flanks as a wing-back or full-back.