4 players Manchester City should sell this summer

Man City need to get rid of the deadwood this summer.

Manchester City are now titans of the Premier League. Their dominant display last season, which saw them accumulate 100 points and break five records, was unprecedented.

Pep Guardiola has been active in the transfer window this summer, searching for more players to bolster the already supreme squad of players. However, what must first be done at the club is a fire sale of all the deadwood in their team.

These would be the players that are either no longer up to par, or the individuals that simply languish in the reserves whilst they get paid an astronomical wage per week.

The sooner these players are gone, the sooner Guardiola can bring in top talent by reinvesting the cash from their sales.

#4 Joe Hart

Joe Hart.

Joe Hart has failed to make any sort of impact in the last few years, which has raised many eyebrows at Man City. Once Pep Guardiola was appointed, it was made clear to Hart that he was not needed, as the manager brought in Claudio Bravo to become the new No.1.

Hart would then be loaned out to Torino in August 2016 for a season, but he failed to impress. He would then be given a second chance at West Ham, but the same problem arose: Hart simply did not have the ability to be a team's No.1. He made a series of blunders at West Ham which saw him be replaced with Adrian, who kept his position until the end of the season.

Hart is now back at Man City. Everybody acknowledges how unlikely it is for the 31-year-old to get any game time here, especially with Ederson being on top form, so it's surely time for him to seek a permanent move elsewhere and attempt to reinvigorate his career.

Where might Joe Hart go?

There is still a chance that a Premier League side would take Hart in, as it's true that he has something left to give, but his wages are a big turn-off for most teams. Realistically, Hart could head to a lowly Premier League side, but it's doubtful that he'd be first-choice.

There might even be a possibility that he makes the trip across the pond to play in the MLS, as given that he's in the final stages of his career now, time in America might be crucial to establishing his brand as well as his next steps after football.

