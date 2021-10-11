4 players Manchester United could've signed instead of Donny van de Beek

Manchester United completed the signing of Donny van de Beek in August 2020. Seemingly a dream move for both parties, it's fair to say that things just haven't worked out.

An enterprising midfielder, van de Beek made his name with Ajax, attracting attention from Europe's top clubs. Displaying excellent creativity, van de Beek has developed a reputation for being an extremely impactful player.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC A reminder that Donny van de Beek was nominated for the Ballon d'Or in 2019 👀 A reminder that Donny van de Beek was nominated for the Ballon d'Or in 2019 👀 https://t.co/kyOVEfseni

In over a year at the club, van de Beek has made just 39 appearances, mostly off the bench. He has yet to have an impact as well: scoring just one goal for the club.

There were a lot of questions asked early on about how exactly Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would use the Dutchman in his midfield. Those questions made sense given that the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba are assured starters on their day.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Two starts this season in all competitions... Two starts this season in all competitions...

Let's take a look at four players Manchester United could have signed instead of Donny van de Beek.

#4. Denis Zakaria - Borussia Monchengladbach

Borussia Mönchengladbach v DSC Arminia Bielefeld - Bundesliga

Denis Zakaria has quietly evolved into one of Europe's most underrated midfielders.

Representing Borussia Monchengladbach in Germany, Zakaria has caught the eye of many over the past couple of years. Signed from Young Boys in 2017, the Swiss international is highly rated by several players and pundits alike.

Playing in a defensive-midfield role, Zakaria has built a reputation for dominating the center of the park. Standing tall at six feet and three inches, he has an enormous physical presence in midfield.

Capable of breaking up opponent's play as well as finding teammates with accurate passes, Zakaria has been described by many as one of the brightest prospects in world football today.

Still only 24, he certainly has a long future ahead of him. Considering the club's lack of depth in the defensive midfield position, Zakaria is one player that comes to mind as an ideal signing for Manchester United.

#3. Ruben Neves - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Premier League

Ruben Neves has exceeded expectations ever since he signed for Wolves in 2017.

In the four years since, he has cemented his place as an assured starter. One of the first names on the team sheet, Neves has shown time and again that he is reliable and consistent.

Operating in the defensive midfield role, Neves can often be seen linking up play between his defense and attack. Armed with an accurate long ball, Neves' pass-accuracy is right up there with the best at the club.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored ☄️ Only David Raya (10.9) and Nick Pope (8.9) average more accurate long balls per game than Ruben Neves (8) in the Premier League this season ☄️ Only David Raya (10.9) and Nick Pope (8.9) average more accurate long balls per game than Ruben Neves (8) in the Premier League this season https://t.co/YglAsXR1SH

Neves also has excellent pressing skills and has shown in the past that he has a killer shot from range as well. The 24-year-old was linked to a couple of clubs in the summer, but a move failed to materialize for the Portuguese midfielder.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored

🥈 Ilkay Gundogan - 2.1

🥉 Douglas Luiz - 1.9📋 Full match preview ahead of 🔐 Most key passes per 90 of central midfielders in the Premier League this season (4+ apps):🥇 Ruben Neves - 2.2🥈 Ilkay Gundogan - 2.1🥉 Douglas Luiz - 1.9📋 Full match preview ahead of #TOTAVL 🔐 Most key passes per 90 of central midfielders in the Premier League this season (4+ apps):🥇 Ruben Neves - 2.2

🥈 Ilkay Gundogan - 2.1

🥉 Douglas Luiz - 1.9📋 Full match preview ahead of #TOTAVL 👇

With United's lack of quality in the DM role, Neves seems like the ideal player for Manchester United. Had he signed, he would most likely have replaced Fred in the current starting line-up.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee