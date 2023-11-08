4 players Manchester United need to get rid of in the January transfer window

Manchester United are going through a difficult phase right now. After a very good first season under Erik ten Hag, the Red Devils were widely tipped to take off and challenge for top honours this season. However, due to a variety of factors, they have not managed to go above second gear and have stumbled along so far.

A culture reset is the need of the hour at Manchester United and it needs to start with cleansing the dressing room. Several players have severely underperformed this season or have displayed attitude problems in the early stages of the new campaign.

The January transfer window represents an opportunity to sort out some of their personnel issues. Let's take a look at four players Manchester United need to get rid of in the January transfer window.

#4 Donny van de Beek

Manchester United v Athletic Bilbao - Pre-Season Friendly

The writing has been on the wall for years now. Donny van de Beek is not a good fit for Manchester United. He might not even be a good fit for the Premier League. The fact that he continues to be at the club despite not being a part of Ten Hag's plans illustrates United's abysmal management of similar situations.

Van de Beek has made two appearances across the Premier League and the EFL Cup so far this season. He hardly ever gets a look-in and the longer United keep him on their payroll, the more his market value will depreciate.

It's high time that United parted ways with the Dutchman and allowed him to revive his career elsewhere.

#3 Antony

Britain Soccer EFL Cup

When Manchester United shelled out €95 million to sign Antony from Ajax in the summer of 2022, they were under the belief that they were getting a dynamic young winger with a high ceiling. However, Antony has come through sporadically at best and his limitations by far outweigh the positives of his game.

Antony is almost unidimensional with the ball at his feet and if he can't beat a defender for pace, there's not a whole lot he offers. His shooting has been poor this term and opponents can consistently predict his movements. Antony has offered very little of note on the creative front this season.

He has yet to score or provide an assist in the 2023-24 season in 11 appearances across all competitions. Manchester United should look to recoup as much as they can of the ridiculous €95 million they paid for him by selling him in the January transfer window.

#2 Anthony Martial

Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Carabao Cup Third Round

At this point in his career, given his technical ability and the sheer amount of experience he has accumulated at the highest level, Anthony Martial should be doing way better. Martial is one of the most frustratingly inconsistent forwards Manchester United have housed in recent memory.

The Frenchman is one of the highest-paid players at the club and has done nothing over the past couple of years to warrant that status. The 27-year-old has scored one goal and provided one assist in 14 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils so far this season.

Martial is currently playing second-fiddle to new signing Rasmus Hojlund but the drop in intensity levels is drastic every time the Dane is hooked in favour of the Frenchman. Manchester United need to get rid of Martial in January.

#1 Jadon Sancho

Manchester United v Nottingham Forest - Premier League

Jadon Sancho is Manchester United's fourth-most expensive signing of all time. He cost them €85 million in the summer of 2021 and arrived at Old Trafford amid huge fanfare.

The 23-year-old has offered glimpses of his incredible ability but his performances have been constantly marred by a lack of intensity and effectiveness.

Sancho had a public falling out with Ten Hag earlier this season. The Englishman was reportedly asked to apologize to the United manager in the aftermath of the incident but he has simply refused to fall in line. Given United's plight, the last thing they want right now is a mercenary in their dressing room.

Ten Hag has been patient with Sancho but the player seems to suffer from an attitude problem. Having scored just 12 goals and provided six assists in 82 appearances across all competitions since joining the club, he has hardly made a case for himself to be given more time.