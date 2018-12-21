×
4 Players Manchester United should off-load

Jesus Estrada
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
218   //    21 Dec 2018, 04:08 IST

Manchester United has failed to live up the standards of next door rivals Man City.
Manchester United has failed to live up the standards of next door rivals Man City.

Jose Mourinho is gone, and so are his antics on the sidelines and his constant outbursts on the media. Since they've won the Europa League back at the end of 2016/17 season against Ajax it'd seem the Portuguese was always in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. His gesture against Juventus fans after a last minute Bonnuci own goal which gave Manchester United the win made it seem he just loved the spotlight.

Never one to shy away from the cameras and say what is on his mind, Mourinho just constantly fed the media monsters. Be it by publicly announcing his discomfort with Manchester United officials or his displeasure with his players, he just always had something to say.

His success shouldn't be undermined however. He did give Old Trafford European glory, something they had not seen since Sir Alex Ferguson's famous 2008 Champions League win in Moscow against heated rivals Chelsea. In that first season he accomplished to win the League Cup and Community Shield against Leicester.

It seemed to just go down hill from there however; his public battles against his team captain Paul Pogba were never going to add comfort towards the dressing room. His failure to figure out his preferred back line certainly didn't help. With so many different combinations and tactics being used in the back, there was never a sense of continuity and regularity.

So here we are, Jose Mourinho is gone and it's now up to the players to demonstrate they are not the one's to blame. That their current bad run of form is behind them, and they are ready to fully represent and play to the standards of Manchester United. However, some players have been given far too much time and a transfer somewhere else is for the best in both parties. Here I take a look at who should go sooner rather than later.

Jesus Estrada
CONTRIBUTOR
