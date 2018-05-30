Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 players Manchester United should sign to dethrone Manchester City next season

Manchester City won the PL title with ease and we take a look at the players Manchester United should sign to dethrone City next season.

sujith mohan
ANALYST
Feature 30 May 2018, 09:59 IST
12.03K

Villarreal v Real Madrid - La Liga Santander
Villarreal v Real Madrid - La Liga Santander

Manchester City became the Champions of England in a record-breaking Premier League season. They did it in style and won the title with five games to spare.

City became the first team in English top-flight history to reach 100 points in a season and also scored a record 106 goals. They also finished 19 points above Manchester United, which is the biggest title-winning margin in the Premier League era. 

They have a very good squad, with a lot of depth in every area of the field. Pep Guardiola has transformed them into a champion side. It would, therefore, take a lot of effort and good signings from rival manager Jose Mourinho to dethrone them next season. 

The transfer window is open and Mourinho has certain deficiencies in the squad that he needs to address. The Red Devils will have to bring in some world-class names to Old Trafford if they want to challenge Man City next season. 

On that note, let’s take a look at the players Manchester United should sign to regain domestic glory. 

#4 Alex Sandro

Sandro has the attributes to succeed in the Premier League
Sandro has the attributes to succeed in the Premier League

Manchester United are in the market for a world-class left-back. Jose Mourinho did not trust Luke Shaw and deployed Ashley Young in that position for the most part of 2017/18 campaign. Though Young did nothing wrong, United still need a full-back who can take them to the next level. 

Ever since his move to Turin in 2015, Alex Sandro has been a consistent performer for Juventus. The 27-year-old can play anywhere on the left flank and is an attack-minded defender. 

A physically strong player, who can offer a lot on either end of the pitch. He is a powerful tackler, with 2.4 tackles per game this season. He has also scored 4 goals and assisted 5 more this campaign.

With his big game experience and consistency, he could be a great signing for Jose Mourinho. Juventus value him around £50 million, which United could easily afford. 

Premier League 2017-18 Manchester City Manchester United Gareth Bale Toni Kroos Manchester United Transfer News
Page 1 of 4 Next
