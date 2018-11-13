4 players who might have no future at Chelsea with Maurizio Sarri in charge

The last summer witnessed a managerial change at Chelsea, as former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri replaced his compatriot Antonio Conte, who fell out with the board and some key players, despite his record-breaking debut season in which The Blues won the Premier League title at a canter with him revolutionising the English game with his three at the back system.

Sarri became the 13th managerial appointment made in the 15 years since Roman Abramovich has been in charge of the club, as the Russian oligarch has built a reputation of rapidly hiring and firing coaches when it suits him.

Sarri came highly rated from his time in Italy for his work with Empoli and more specifically Napoli, where his beautiful brand of football nicknamed Sarriball earned him admirers from all over the world and compliments from revered figures in the game such as Pep Guardiola and Johan Cruyff.

His unique style of play means that not every player is blessed with the abilities to carry out his tactical requirements, and one of his very first decisions as Chelsea manager was to bring in Jorginho, who was the fulcrum of his team at Napoli, with him to Chelsea.

Every new managerial appointment has repercussions for the players at the club, as with him comes new training schedules, tactical requirements and sometimes dietary regimens, with the consequent effect being that some first-team players find themselves out of the equation due to their inability to meet their coach's demands, and Sarri at Chelsea is no different.

Here we list five players who have been affected negatively since Maurizio Sarri's arrival at Stamford Bridge.

#4 Cesc Fabregas

Fabregas is no longer a starter at Chelsea

Cesc Fabregas is undoubtedly one of the greatest midfielders in the history of the Premier League. A product of the famed La Masia academy, Fabregas made a name for himself at Arsenal whom he joined as a teenager, establishing himself as one of the brightest talents in the world for the entirety of his eight seasons in London before returning home to Barcelona in 2011.

At Nou Camp, despite enjoying a stellar career in terms of trophies, he largely struggled to break into the first team, and was signed for Chelsea in the summer of 2014 in what was seen as a real coup, winning his first ever Premier League title in his debut season.

The 31-year-old Spaniard was integral to all of the club's success in the next four seasons, making a total of 132 Premier League appearances for the Blues in this time, with his lowest tally coming in Conte's debut season where he made 29 appearances.

So far this season, Fabregas has made just three appearances in 11 matches, with all coming as a substitute for a grand total of 48 minutes from a possible total of 1,080 minutes, as Sarri has shown a distinct trust in Ross Barkley, Jorginho and N'Golo Kante to be his starting midfield, while players like Loftus Cheek and Mateo Kovacic are preferred off the bench.

For so long, Fabregas has been established in the Chelsea set-up, but that is no longer the case since Sarri took the reins at Stamford Bridge, and with him entering the final year of his Chelsea contract, speculation has emerged that he could leave on a free transfer to Atletico Madrid, and it might be in his best interest to do so.

