4 players Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should consider starting for Manchester United's game against West Ham United

Against West Ham, Solskjaer will be looking for his first away win since March of this year

Manchester United’s 1-0 win against FC Astana on Thursday meant that United have won two competitive games in a row for the first time since the start of March this year. During that period, they won three back-to-back games against Crystal Palace, Southampton and Paris Saint-Germain. It was also the last time United had won an away game in any competition. On Sunday, Manchester United travel to London Stadium, hoping to break that awful record.

The Red Devils have stitched together a gritty run of form of late, which includes two back to back 1-0 wins. However, a few persistent problems are still present in the team and recent injury concerns have only added to the misery. On the back of a straining Europa League game on Thursday and the absence of at least four first team members due to injury, Solskjaer needs to shuffle his team around for the trip to London.

Here are four players Solskjaer should consider starting against West Ham United on Sunday.

#4 Marcos Rojo

Rojo was impressive against Astana in the Europa League

The Argentinean was a breath of fresh air on the left-hand side against Astana on Thursday. Marcos Rojo started his first game in months and immediately caught the eye with his desire to run forward and his tenacity on the field. The Argentinean did get caught out a few times at the back, but with the solidity and stability of Harry Maguire beside him, Rojo could actually be a fantastic addition to this team in the absence of Luke Shaw.

While the Englishman recovers from his hamstring injury, Solskjaer has preferred to use club captain Ashley Young as the left-back. However, against Astana, Rojo gave a glimpse of why he would be better suited for the role. The Argentinean was an eager runner on the left-wing, and his brilliant crosses added a new dimension to United’s gameplay. In fact, Rojo could easily have picked up a hat-trick of assists had his forwards been a little more clinical in the final third.

As such, Solskjaer should opt for the Argentinean at the left-back position against West Ham United. With Marcos Rojo and Aaron Wan-Bissaka marauding down the wings, Manchester United might dominate proceedings at the London Stadium.

