4 players who could revive their careers at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is gradually approaching as most teams and world-class players will be on display in Qatar.

A total of 32 countries will battle it out for the chance to win the prestigious football competition, starting on November 20.

Teams such as Brazil, Argentina Germany, Belgium, France, and England have all been earmarked as favorites to win the tournament in Qatar. This is a result of the array of talent they possess in their squad.

The FIFA World Cup has always been the biggest stage for footballers to announce themselves. However, for some, the 2022 edition could be an opportunity for them to revive their careers.

Without further ado, this article will look at four players who could fall into this category and relaunch their careers in Qatar.

#4 Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire playing for England

The English defender will be hoping to get back to his best once again at the FIFA World Cup with England.

Harry Maguire has endured a disappointing 2022-23 campaign with Manchester United after finding game time difficult to come by under Erik ten Hag.

The world's most-expensive defender has started just three games for the Red Devils this season. He has also been limited to just 282 minutes of football action.

Despite his lack of game time at club level, Maguire is expected to make Gareth Southgate's squad list for the tournament in Qatar.

This could be the perfect oppourtunty for the 29-year-old defender to remind everyone at Old Trafford why they spent £80 million to sign him in 2019.

#3 Romelu Lukaku

The Belgian hasn't had the best of starts to the 2022-23 football campaign, despite hopes of reviving his career at Inter Milan.

Romelu Lukaku has been plagued by injuries since his return to Italy on loan from Chelsea this summer. He has only managed a combined total of 226 minutes of football action so far this season.

The 29-year-old striker hasn't been able to replicate his stellar 2020-21 performances over the past two seasons. His previous campaign at Chelsea was a disappointing one as he scored just 15 goals in 44 matches in all competitions.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Inter & Chelsea already held verbal talks last June about a potential 2nd season on loan, to be decided in 2023. Rumours on Romelu Lukaku loan deal to be terminated in January are 100% wide of mark. He will complete the season with Inter — now back after muscle injury.Inter & Chelsea already held verbal talks last June about a potential 2nd season on loan, to be decided in 2023. Rumours on Romelu Lukaku loan deal to be terminated in January are 100% wide of mark. He will complete the season with Inter — now back after muscle injury. 🚨🔵 #CFCInter & Chelsea already held verbal talks last June about a potential 2nd season on loan, to be decided in 2023. https://t.co/tBTu9x1w2H

However, Lukaku will be hoping that the World Cup in Qatar will provide a breath of fresh air to revive his career.

He is Belgium's current all-time top scorer with 68 goals and will be highly relied upon by his team to deliver in Qatar. This could be enough motivation for Lukaku to find his best form once again.

#2 Eden Hazard

Hazard will be hoping to guide Belgium to victory at the World Cup in Qatar

Ever since securing his dream move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2018, Eden Hazard's career has somewhat taken on a downward trend.

The Spanish giants spent a whopping transfer fee in the region of £150 million to secure his service from Chelsea.

However, injuries and fitness-related issues have limited the Belgian from finding his form at the Santiago Bernabue.

Hazard has scored just seven goals for Real Madrid in 72 matches in the past three seasons. He has also found game time very difficult to come by under Italian tactician Carlo Ancelotti.

The Belgium captain will be hoping to take advantage of the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar in a bid to relaunch his career.

E. Hazard Tweets @EHazardTweets 🗣️ | Eden Hazard: "I can't wait to prove on the pitch that I'm still at my best level!" 🗣️ | Eden Hazard: "I can't wait to prove on the pitch that I'm still at my best level!" 🚨🗣️ | Eden Hazard: "I can't wait to prove on the pitch that I'm still at my best level!" https://t.co/CbIBmG6z90

He was one of the best players during the previous edition in Russia (2018). He led the Red Devils to a third-placed finish and finished second for the Player of the Tournament award, behind Luka Modric.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo could play his last World Cup in Qatar this year

Another highly rated footballer who would be hoping to reassert himself on the world stage in Qatar is Portuguese veteran Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 37-year-old forward has had a torrid start to the 2022-23 football campaign with Manchester United. He has also found game time difficult to come by under Ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo has been restricted to just 695 minutes of football action across all competitions, registering just two goals and one assist.

He will be hoping that the 2022 FIFA World Cup will give him the chance to revive his career while leading the Portuguese national team.

GOAL News @GoalNews Cristiano Ronaldo will be in Manchester United's Europa League squad for the game against Sheriff Cristiano Ronaldo will be in Manchester United's Europa League squad for the game against Sheriff 🔙 https://t.co/JXhSU37TOg

The competition is expected to be his last. This could be enough motivation for Ronaldo to impress as he will be aiming to win the tournament with Portugal before he retires from professional football.

Poll : 0 votes