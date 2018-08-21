4 players to watch out for after Fantasy Premier League Gameweek 2

My fantasy Premier League team

The Premier league is back, and so is the Fantasy Premier League. Gameweek 2 was good for most players.

Anyone who had Aguero as captain was guaranteed 40 points. Ederson gave an assist, and it made up for City conceding a goal. Mendy and Alonso were also brilliant at creating chances and getting points for their respective teams.

Richarlison continued his good form and got 9 points for fantasy players who had him. Mane also continued his good form, getting 10 points for fantasy players. Eden Hazard gave another assist in the limited minutes he played, and is expected to start the next game. He would be a good buy for Fantasy Premier League.

Kante is playing in a more advanced role, and is bound to get more touches on the ball. Against Arsenal, he was the Chelsea player with the most touches in the opposition box. That makes him an attractive prospect for Fantasy Premier League.

While players like Kane, Salah, and Aguero are great buys, in this article I talk about players that may go unnoticed by Fantasy Premier League players. These are players below £7 million who have a lot of potential to get points for their respective teams.

#1 Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Alexander-Arnold is a great buy if you are looking to get a Liverpool defender in your fantasy team. He plays as a right back, and has started both games for Liverpool so far.

Although he hasn't provided an assist or scored a goal, Liverpool held on to clean sheets which have led to his 5 points so far. He has the bad habit of picking up cards though, as he already has two yellow cards to his name.

While Robertson has been great in both games, he costs £6 million. Van Dijk also costs £6 million. Gomez and Alexander-Arnold are the only two Liverpool defenders who cost £5 million, and start every game.

While Gomez is also an excellent buy, I would go for Alexander-Arnold as he plays right-back and puts in quite a few crosses which may eventually lead to him getting a few assists.

