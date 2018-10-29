4 players to watch out for in the Tottenham- Manchester City clash

The marquee clash is here!

Tottenham Hotspur take on Manchester City at their adopted home ground, Wembley, on Monday night for a clash between two serious contenders for the Premier League title.

Mauricio Pochettino's men will be looking to get on top of their opponents and put them under pressure from the first whistle.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, on the other hand, will be looking to encourage his players to just go out and express themselves without any reservations. City have been fantastic this season and they will look to extend their winning run.

The last time Tottenham defeated Manchester City was in October 2016 but since then, the defending champions have beaten them in three games and drawn one. This record is not something that Pochettino will be proud of. He will look to make amends for the same on Monday.

“I think for me they are the best team today in England. I think fantastic players, an amazing manager and coaching staff. The quality of the club, the players, the coaching staff and Pep (Guardiola) of course, make them a very difficult opponent and it’s a massive challenge for us to play against them.

“It will be an exciting game and it’s always good to have a good experience against them. You can win or lose, but we’re excited to face them."

Mauricio Pocchettino

As it begins to heat up at Wembley, we have compiled a list of four players who can make a difference for their respective teams in the big clash.

#1 Kieran Trippier (Tottenham)

Trippier is one of the most valuable, strong and reliable full-backs in the Premier League

Right wing-back Kieran Trippier has been fascinating this season and even led England's fullbacks at the FIFA World Cup in Russia this year. He can defend with complete control and be extremely quick when on the ball.

Trippier can make quick runs down the flank and provide Tottenham's attackers with generous balls from wide areas.

The Englishman is also the designated set-piece specialist for Tottenham and that makes him even more valuable for the Spurs, and dangerous for the opposition.

