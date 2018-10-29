×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

4 players to watch out for in the Tottenham- Manchester City clash

Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
65   //    29 Oct 2018, 18:12 IST

The marquee clash is here!
The marquee clash is here!

Tottenham Hotspur take on Manchester City at their adopted home ground, Wembley, on Monday night for a clash between two serious contenders for the Premier League title.

Mauricio Pochettino's men will be looking to get on top of their opponents and put them under pressure from the first whistle.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, on the other hand, will be looking to encourage his players to just go out and express themselves without any reservations. City have been fantastic this season and they will look to extend their winning run.

The last time Tottenham defeated Manchester City was in October 2016 but since then, the defending champions have beaten them in three games and drawn one. This record is not something that Pochettino will be proud of. He will look to make amends for the same on Monday.

“I think for me they are the best team today in England. I think fantastic players, an amazing manager and coaching staff. The quality of the club, the players, the coaching staff and Pep (Guardiola) of course, make them a very difficult opponent and it’s a massive challenge for us to play against them.
“It will be an exciting game and it’s always good to have a good experience against them. You can win or lose, but we’re excited to face them."
Mauricio Pocchettino

As it begins to heat up at Wembley, we have compiled a list of four players who can make a difference for their respective teams in the big clash.

#1 Kieran Trippier (Tottenham)


Trippier is one of the most valuable, strong and reliable full-backs in the Premier League
Trippier is one of the most valuable, strong and reliable full-backs in the Premier League

Right wing-back Kieran Trippier has been fascinating this season and even led England's fullbacks at the FIFA World Cup in Russia this year. He can defend with complete control and be extremely quick when on the ball.

Trippier can make quick runs down the flank and provide Tottenham's attackers with generous balls from wide areas.

The Englishman is also the designated set-piece specialist for Tottenham and that makes him even more valuable for the Spurs, and dangerous for the opposition.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Tottenham Hotspur Sergio Aguero Kieran Trippier Mauricio Pochettino Pep Guardiola Premier League Teams
Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
A cricketer by profession and writer by passion, Mohul writes about cricket, football and tennis.
Premier League 2018-19: Tottenham v Man City, Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/2019: Five reasons Why Tottenham will...
RELATED STORY
Why Tottenham could be the side to challenge Manchester...
RELATED STORY
EPL: Top 3 goals of week 2
RELATED STORY
3 ways Tottenham Hotspur can challenge for the title
RELATED STORY
Ranking the top 5  centre forwards in the world
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Predicting the scores for...
RELATED STORY
5 players who refused to play for their clubs
RELATED STORY
5 players to watch out for in the Liverpool vs Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most Valuable Attacking Midfielders in the World...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 11
03 Nov AFC MAN 06:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United
03 Nov CAR LEI 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Leicester City
03 Nov EVE BRI 08:30 PM Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
03 Nov NEW WAT 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Watford
03 Nov WES BUR 08:30 PM West Ham vs Burnley
03 Nov ARS LIV 11:00 PM Arsenal vs Liverpool
04 Nov WOL TOT 01:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham
04 Nov MAN SOU 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Southampton
04 Nov CHE CRY 09:30 PM Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
06 Nov HUD FUL 01:30 AM Huddersfield Town vs Fulham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us