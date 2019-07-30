4 Players Who Could Join The Premier League Before Deadline Day

Ayush Sood FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.20K // 30 Jul 2019, 13:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Not many days left now

Just ten days are remaining in the Premier League transfer window. And looking at the top 6 teams in the league, it seems like there is still a lot of business that has to be done. Chelsea is an exception because of their transfer ban.

We have already seen some great signings in the transfer window. Following are some of the top ones, with Rodri Hernandez joining Man City, Dani Ceballos joining Arsenal and Tanguy Ndombele joining Tottenham Hotspur.

Teams are still looking for more additions and in this article, we will take a look at the 4 players who can join the Premier League before Deadline Day-

#4 Giovani Lo Celso

From Betis to Spurs?

23-year-old Giovani Lo Celso was impressive in Spain last year. Playing for Real Betis, he scored 16 goals and 6 assists in 46 appearances. Betis finished 10th in the table, which was just 3 points short from qualifying for Europa League qualifiers.

Lo Celso has been linked with a move away from the club. And the only club that actually looks interested in Tottenham Hotspur. Reportedly, Spurs have agreed on a £45 million deal to bring the Argentine to England. And it looks even more likely to happen because Betis have signed former Olympique Lyonnais captain Nabil Fekir as a replacement.

The transfer isn't official yet. But all signs point towards the deal getting completed in the coming days. Lo Celso even teased the move on social media. Mauricio Pochettino would love a fellow countryman to join his squad and the player is also supposedly keen on the move. Also, there have been rumors about Spurs selling Christian Eriksen this summer so Lo Celso would be a replacement for them in the central midfield position.

1 / 4 NEXT