4 players who could leave PSG this summer.

These following players could be set to leave the Parc Des Princes.

Paris Saint Germain v Angers SCO - Ligue 1

About a year ago, Paris Saint-Germain made headlines all around the world with their acquisition of Neymar from Barcelona for a world-record, blockbuster €222 million fee. While football fans across the globe were left shocked and scratching their heads at this news, the capital club announced a loan move for the world's best teenage footballer, French starlet Kylian Mbappe, soon after.

A year later, however, even the most optimistic of PSG fans will have slightly uneasy looks on their faces. Yet another season has gone by without European glory, and Thomas Tuchel has been hired to replace Unai Emery. Neymar continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid, while Mbappe is rumored to be on City's radar.

PSG owner Al-Khelaifi has big decisions to make.

Most disconcerting, for PSG fans however, would be the investigation opened by UEFA into the club's transfer dealings and their compliance - or lack thereof - with the Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules. PSG will find out this week if they'll be hit with a sanction from UEFA and now know how much they need to raise in sales this summer - at least €90 million.

While it is unlikely that they will need to sell Neymar or Mbappe, the club will be desperate to avoid heavy punishment and a potential transfer ban. For this reason, they have already drafted up the names of potential sales, and we can take a look at 4 players most likely to leave this summer.

#1 Angel Di Maria

Di Maria is set to exit the Parc des Princes.

The Argentine winger has had a decent season with PSG, but most of his game-time came following Neymar's broken foot, which ruled the latter out of the remainder of the campaign.

Di Maria scored 19 and assisted 7 for the club this term, but seems to be aware that he will be shunted out so that PSG can comply with the FFP.

"I am happy here, but the club needs to sign new players and to do this, others must be sold. It is not my decision. It is also the club's. For the moment, I am calm." - Di Maria to France Football.

With PSG looking certain to cash in, Barcelona has emerged as a possible destination for the quick, tricky and talented winger who is also capable of playing as a more central attacking midfielder or on either side of the pitch.

It would be disappointing to see a player of his level depart Ligue 1, but with game-time seemingly hard to come by, Di Maria looks set for another move that will make headlines.