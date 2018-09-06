4 players who made 100 Premier League appearances for 3 different clubs

James Milner has been a vital player for Liverpool

The Premier League is arguably the most challenging competition in world football. Along with its physically demanding nature, it extracts and calls for skill, pace and experience. While some players have turned into stars and world-class personalities on this stage, many others have succumbed to the pressure and exhausting schedule.

First of all, it takes a lot of potential, physical and mental fitness, consistency and spirit to play in this league for a long time. Having said that, one must also improve their game on a day-to-day basis and adapt to various systems. As they say, football is a funny game. You may not know what is going to happen to you tomorrow.

Amidst this chaos of European football and the fast-paced Premier League, there are four players who have made over 100 league appearances for three different clubs.

Here are those four conspicuous talents who have achieved this rare feat.

#4 Rory Delap

Delap was known for his long throw-ins

Derby County: 103

Southampton: 116

Stoke City: 134

Delap, a former schoolboy Javelin champion, possessed one of the best throw-ins in football. He broke through the youth ranks of Carlisle United, which led to a move to Derby County. Over the course of four years, he scored 11 league goals for the Rams. He then became the then-club record signing for the Saints in 2001 for a fee of £4 million.

He was an integral member of the side for four years, before being transferred to Sunderland. After a short stint with the Black Cats, he moved to Stoke City, for whom he made a fantastic 134 appearances.

Delap was known for his energy and pace in midfield. He wasn't the best in moving the ball from defence to attack, but the midfielder was quick to cover ground, shut passing lanes and close down attacks.

