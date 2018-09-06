Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 players who made 100 Premier League appearances for 3 different clubs

Ishu Roy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.16K   //    06 Sep 2018, 17:14 IST

Leicester City v Liverpool FC - Premier League
James Milner has been a vital player for Liverpool

The Premier League is arguably the most challenging competition in world football. Along with its physically demanding nature, it extracts and calls for skill, pace and experience. While some players have turned into stars and world-class personalities on this stage, many others have succumbed to the pressure and exhausting schedule.

First of all, it takes a lot of potential, physical and mental fitness, consistency and spirit to play in this league for a long time. Having said that, one must also improve their game on a day-to-day basis and adapt to various systems. As they say, football is a funny game. You may not know what is going to happen to you tomorrow.

Amidst this chaos of European football and the fast-paced Premier League, there are four players who have made over 100 league appearances for three different clubs.

Here are those four conspicuous talents who have achieved this rare feat.

#4 Rory Delap

Queens Park Rangers v Stoke City - Premier League
Delap was known for his long throw-ins

Derby County: 103

Southampton: 116

Stoke City: 134

Delap, a former schoolboy Javelin champion, possessed one of the best throw-ins in football. He broke through the youth ranks of Carlisle United, which led to a move to Derby County. Over the course of four years, he scored 11 league goals for the Rams. He then became the then-club record signing for the Saints in 2001 for a fee of £4 million.

He was an integral member of the side for four years, before being transferred to Sunderland. After a short stint with the Black Cats, he moved to Stoke City, for whom he made a fantastic 134 appearances.

Delap was known for his energy and pace in midfield. He wasn't the best in moving the ball from defence to attack, but the midfielder was quick to cover ground, shut passing lanes and close down attacks.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Aston Villa Football Manchester City James Milner Gareth Barry
Ishu Roy
ANALYST
19 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football. Writer at Sportsmonks and thefootballaddict. Former writer at MadAboutEpl, The4thOfficial and Soccersouls.
5 of the worst player unveilings in football history
RELATED STORY
Top ten club anthems in the English Premier League
RELATED STORY
3 current free agents who would light up the Premier League
RELATED STORY
5 Football players who had to retire prematurely due to...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 players who have missed the most chances in...
RELATED STORY
Aston Villa fans react to reports of a bid to re-sign...
RELATED STORY
5 left wing backs setting the Premier League on fire
RELATED STORY
5 players that you may not know used to play for Man City
RELATED STORY
4 things to remember from the previous Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Premier League Power Rankings: Matchday Four
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us