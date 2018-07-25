4 players who missed out on 2018 FIFA Best Men’s Player Award shortlist

Ronaldo with 2017 FIFA Best Men’s Player Award

The FIFA World Player of the Year award was started in 1991 and it ran until 2009. It was merged with Ballon d’Or in 2010 and became the FIFA Ballon d’Or award. This partnership lasted for six years. In 2016, FIFA decided not to renew the deal and resurrected the FIFA World Player of the Year award - but this time as FIFA Best Men’s Player Award.

Cristiano Ronaldo has won the award on the previous two occasions with Lionel Messi finishing as runner-up. On Tuesday, FIFA announced the 10-man shortlist for the 2018 Awards. Unsurprisingly, the World Cup in Russia played a big part in this year’s shortlist.

Usual suspects Ronaldo and Messi made it on to the list. However, there was no room for some of the in-form players in the world right now. Players, coaches, fans, and media will vote on the award and the final three-man shortlist will be announced in September.

The 10 Nominees for the 2018 FIFA Best Men’s Player Award:

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal / Juventus), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City / Belgium), Antoine Griezmann (France / Atletico Madrid), Eden Hazard (Chelsea / Belgium), Harry Kane (Tottenham / England), Kylian Mbappe (PSG / France), Lionel Messi (Barcelona / Argentina), Luka Modric (Real Madrid / Croatia), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool / Egypt), and Raphael Varane (Real Madrid / France)

On that note, let's take a look at the top four players who missed out on 2018 FIFA Best Men’s Player Award shortlist.

#4 Ivan Rakitic

Rakitic playing for Croatia in the 2018 FIFA World Cup final

Ivan Rakitic is one of the best midfielders in the world at the moment. The Croatian international has played more matches (71) than any other player during the 2017/18 season.

He played a huge role in Barcelona's domestic double (La Liga and Copa del Rey) last season. Also, he helped Croatia to the final of the 2018 World Cup. Given the amount of football he has played over the last 12 months, it was really amazing to see how he managed to maintain a great level throughout the season.

Although he scored only five goals and assisted five more in all competitions for Barcelona and Croatia this season, he was irreplaceable throughout the 2017/18 campaign. A technically gifted player, Rakitic brings stability and balance to the midfield. His work rate and fitness were exceptional all through the season.

He can defend well and at the same time, possesses great abilities going forward. Ernesto Valverde and Zlatco Dalic showered praise on him for his phenomenal performances throughout the season.

