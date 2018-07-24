FIFA Best Player 2018: Ranking the 10 Nominees

Rohith Nair FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10 27.47K // 24 Jul 2018, 21:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Will Cristiano Ronaldo defend his crown?

Ever since FIFA and France Football went their separate ways, there have been two awards given out for the best player in the world - the Ballon d'Or and FIFA's 'The Best'. Although weirdly named, it is new on the scene and it does seem like one that fans do look forward to with interest.

Last year saw Cristiano Ronaldo beat Lionel Messi and Neymar to win his second award. Will he make it a three-peat this year as well?

With the FIFA World Cup also coming into the picture when votes are cast, there is some serious competition for the award this year. We've ranked the players who are favourites to win the trophy in September after FIFA announced the list of nominees.

Note: Achievements between 3 July 2017 to 15 July 2018 are considered. Votes by fans and key members of the football community are tallied to declare the winner.

#10 Raphael Varane (Real Madrid / France)

Raphael Varane won the World Cup with France

Sadly, such awards rarely go to defenders - especially when the fans have a say. The last defender to win the Ballon d'Or or World Player of the Year was Fabio Cannavaro who captained Italy to a World Cup triumph in 2006.

Raphael Varane did win the World Cup with France and the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid (his third consecutive European title and fourth overall). At the age of 25, he has already won 16 trophies!

The Frenchman was the perfect foil for Sergio Ramos in Real Madrid's defence while his sturdy performances at the World Cup made him a suitable partner for the more adventurous Samuel Umtiti.

Calm and composed in the back-line, Varane rarely put a foot wrong as Real beat top league champions from Europe such as Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, and Juventus on their way to the final.

With France, he helped Les Bleus keep a clean sheet against Uruguay and Belgium in the knockout stages, even managing to open the scoring against a tough Uruguayan defence.

His presence in set-pieces on both ends of the pitch was arguably why he was one of France's best players and deservedly gets a nomination.

1 / 10 NEXT