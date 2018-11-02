4 players who played for both Liverpool and Arsenal in the Premier League era

Alex Oxlade Chamberlain played for both Liverpool and Arsenal

Liverpool and Arsenal are among the most successful and most followed clubs in English football. Founded in 1892, the Reds won the league title on 18 occasions, however, none of them in the Premier League era and the UEFA Champions League title five times. They are currently among the most in-form teams in the league and are also among the favourites to win the Premier League title.

On the other hand, Arsenal won the league title 13 times, thrice in the Premier League era and have 13 FA Cup trophies in their trophy cabinet. They settled well under their new manager, Unai Emery and are on an eight-match unbeaten streak in the league.

Right on this note, here is a list of four players who played for both Liverpool and Arsenal in the Premier League.

#4 Nicolas Anelka

Nicolas Anelka is considered to be among the best foreign players to ever play in the Premier League

Considered to be one of the best foreign centre-forwards to play in the Premier League, Nicolas Anelka started his professional career with Paris St. Germain and was snapped up by Arsenal in 1997.

He enjoyed a great spell with the Gunners and helped the club win the Premier League title during the 1998-1999 season. He won the PFA Young Player of the Year award 1998-1999 and was also included in the PFA Team of the Year 1998-1999. He played 65 Premier League games, scoring 23 goals for the club before joining Real Madrid in 1999.

However, he left the Bernabeu after just one season and joined his former club PSG in 2000. Liverpool signed him on loan from PSG in 2002 and he played 20 games, scoring four goals for the Reds during his loan spell.

Nikolas Anelka played for 12 different clubs during his career and he finally hung his boots in 2015 after having a spell with the Indian Super League side, Mumbai City FC.

