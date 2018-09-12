Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 Players who should have been nominated for the ‘Best XI’

Adhiraj Rathore
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
628   //    12 Sep 2018, 11:51 IST

The Best FIFA Football Awards - Show
The Best FIFA XI of 2017.

When there is a roster of 25000+ players to choose from and various criteria to consider and analyse, some sort of controversial decisions are bound to be made. The same occurred when the 55 men shortlist for the ‘Best XI’ awards was announced on the 3rd of September 2018.

While no one could argue that the names included were all big stars who have contributed to the beautiful game, there is certainly a case for a few stars who seemed to have lost out to other players simply because of their profile and the clubs they come from. Here are 4 players who should have gotten a shot.

#4 Jan Oblak (Slovenia & Atletico Madrid)

Olympique de Marseille v Club Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Europa League Final
Oblak won't be impressed by the snub from FIFA.

First, Antoine Greizmann not being nominated for the Top 3 and now Oblak not even in the race to be the best goalkeeper, there will be a few grumpy faces in the Atletico dressing room. Rightly so too, if the performances of last season are anything to go by.

22 clean sheets in any league season is impressive, add to that a catalogue of brilliant saves and you have a player who is as key to Atletico as someone like Greizmann is at the other end. The Slovenian had an extremely solid season at the heart of Simeone’s defence but will be wondering what he should do to be considered truly top class by the authorities.

#3 Marcos Alonso (Spain & Chelsea)

Chelsea v Olympique Lyonnais - Pre-Season Friendly
Alonso has done a lot for Chelsea but apparently not enough

All regular viewers of the EPL know the quality the flying fullback possesses. Tireless running, an eye for goal and a constant threat to the opposition may have given him the left back spot for Spain under Luis Enrique but he seems to have fallen behind Alba on the FIFA stakes. To suggest that he should replace Alba is not right, but when the likes of Yerry Mina are part of the select group and Alonso isn’t there is surely something wrong with the process.


1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Chelsea Liverpool Football Roberto Firmino Marcos Alonso
Adhiraj Rathore
CONTRIBUTOR
Love to write about: Observations and analysis related to Football. Manchester United FC. Fantasy Football Tips and Trends. Would love to hear from you all. Always open to feedback. Lets be more informed together.
5 players Liverpool should never have sold
RELATED STORY
5 best midfield bargains of the 21st Century
RELATED STORY
7 players sold by Chelsea who currently play for their...
RELATED STORY
5 players who went on loan and got their careers back on...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 3 players who have dominated the...
RELATED STORY
5 biggest managerial mistakes
RELATED STORY
Top 10 free transfers of all time
RELATED STORY
10 times Football Manager predicted the future
RELATED STORY
10 goals that changed the history of football
RELATED STORY
10 most successful teams of all time in Europe
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
18 Sep BAR PSV 10:25 PM Barcelona vs PSV
18 Sep INT TOT 10:25 PM Internazionale vs Tottenham
19 Sep CLU BOR 12:30 AM Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund
19 Sep MON ATL 12:30 AM Monaco vs Atlético Madrid
19 Sep LIV PSG 12:30 AM Liverpool vs PSG
19 Sep CRV NAP 12:30 AM Crvena Zvezda vs Napoli
19 Sep GAL LOK 12:30 AM Galatasaray vs Lokomotiv Moskva
19 Sep SCH POR 12:30 AM Schalke 04 vs Porto
19 Sep SHA HOF 10:25 PM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Hoffenheim
19 Sep AJA AEK 10:25 PM Ajax vs AEK Athens
20 Sep MAN OLY 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Olympique Lyonnais
20 Sep REA ROM 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Roma
20 Sep VIK CSK 12:30 AM Viktoria Plzeň vs CSKA Moskva
20 Sep YOU MAN 12:30 AM Young Boys vs Manchester United
20 Sep VAL JUV 12:30 AM Valencia vs Juventus
20 Sep BEN BAY 12:30 AM Benfica vs Bayern München
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us