4 Players who should have been nominated for the ‘Best XI’

The Best FIFA XI of 2017.

When there is a roster of 25000+ players to choose from and various criteria to consider and analyse, some sort of controversial decisions are bound to be made. The same occurred when the 55 men shortlist for the ‘Best XI’ awards was announced on the 3rd of September 2018.

While no one could argue that the names included were all big stars who have contributed to the beautiful game, there is certainly a case for a few stars who seemed to have lost out to other players simply because of their profile and the clubs they come from. Here are 4 players who should have gotten a shot.

#4 Jan Oblak (Slovenia & Atletico Madrid)

Oblak won't be impressed by the snub from FIFA.

First, Antoine Greizmann not being nominated for the Top 3 and now Oblak not even in the race to be the best goalkeeper, there will be a few grumpy faces in the Atletico dressing room. Rightly so too, if the performances of last season are anything to go by.

22 clean sheets in any league season is impressive, add to that a catalogue of brilliant saves and you have a player who is as key to Atletico as someone like Greizmann is at the other end. The Slovenian had an extremely solid season at the heart of Simeone’s defence but will be wondering what he should do to be considered truly top class by the authorities.

#3 Marcos Alonso (Spain & Chelsea)

Alonso has done a lot for Chelsea but apparently not enough

All regular viewers of the EPL know the quality the flying fullback possesses. Tireless running, an eye for goal and a constant threat to the opposition may have given him the left back spot for Spain under Luis Enrique but he seems to have fallen behind Alba on the FIFA stakes. To suggest that he should replace Alba is not right, but when the likes of Yerry Mina are part of the select group and Alonso isn’t there is surely something wrong with the process.

