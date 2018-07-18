4 players who should leave Barcelona to progress in their careers

FC Barcelona players celebrate with the La Liga trophy

It goes without saying that Barcelona are one of the most renowned clubs in the football world and therefore, a move to Camp Nou is customarily billed as the pinnacle of a player's footballing career.

However, this is not the case with one and all. There are many footballers who have largely struggled to create an impact at the prestigious club for various reasons.

La Blaugrana is a special club which does not befit every player, no matter how talented he is. The club has its own philosophies, beliefs, principles and ways of working that they adhere to.

Besides, owing to its success, there are innumerable footballers who wish to ply their trade at Camp Nou which results in intense competition for who gets to play in the starting XI and who is left out in the cold to warm the bench.

Of course, playing time matters to every footballer in the world. Minutes gained on the pitch are pivotal in defining a professional footballer's career.

In consequence, those who are compelled to watch the game from the sidelines gradually inch closer to the twilight of their career and peter out with age.

On that note, here are four players who should bid adieu to Barcelona and showcase their undeniable talent elsewhere.

#4 Yerry Mina

Yerry Mina was phenomenal in the World Cup

Yerry Mina will commence the 2018-19 seasons on the back of a stellar World Cup campaign with his national side - Colombia. After spending the first encounter on the bench against Japan which Los Cafeteros lost by a 2-1 scoreline, Mina made a comeback in a glorious fashion as he scored three goals in the remaining three matches at the World Cup 2018, which earned him the record for most goals in a single World Cup by a defender.

At Barcelona, the 23-year-old won't get many opportunities particularly after the sensational signing of Clément Lenglet which has escalated the competition for the centre-back berth. Mina was already a third-choice defender at La Blaugrana and this has further decreased his chances of finding success at the club.

Accordingly, the Colombian will be better off leaving Barcelona and moving to a new club with Everton keeping close tabs on the former Palmeiras star.

